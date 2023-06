Bigg Boss OTT 2 began on Saturday and it's already been a week now! Salman Khan introduced us to 13 contestants and from them Puneet Superstar has been thrown out by Bigg Boss on the first day itself. Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani entered a day after the premiere night joining others. Tonight, three of the contestants who were jailed, that is, Bebika Dhurve, Akanksha Puri and Aaliya Siddiqui were given opportunities to get out of jail. Bebika is getting flak for her performance in the task. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid flirts with Akanksha Puri; asks her to marry him

Bebika Dhurve does the face-reading of selective housemates

For the unversed, Bebika Dhurve, one of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is well-versed in astrology and face reading. She is also a dentist and actress by profession. As she was called fake by maximum housemates, Bebika was put in jail with Akanksha Puri and Aaliya Siddiqui. Bigg Boss gave an opportunity to Bebika to get out of jail. He asked her to read the faces of selective contestants to get out of jail. Bigg Boss says Junta has selected Abhishek, Pooja, Jiya and Manisha. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Promo: Bebika Dhurve TAUNTS Abhishek Malhan whilst face reading; Fukra Insaan fumes and says, 'Jahan khada hun na...' [WATCH]

Bebika calls Abhishek disloyal and fake and says that he steals content from others. Bebika also says that he has many faces and she doesn't know which to slap first. Bebika tells Jiya that she is an extremely jealous, greedy and selfish person. She calls her attention-seeker and also alleges that her bitchiness is not yet out. Bebika reads Manisha's face and says that she should listen to others as well as only then she will get to know the truth about people. She says she has a beautiful heart. On the other hand, she praises Pooja Bhatt and tells her that she has a lot of depth in her soul and that no one can understand a person as she does. She also tells Pooja Bhatt that she is scared of attachment which impresses Pooja. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani's friend calls Avinash Sachdev 'Jhootha No 1'; says he outrightly cheated on her

If you see, Bebika has had a beef with Jiya and Abhishek both. She slammed them openly and while she did taunt Manisha, she only said good things about her and Pooja.

Netizens slam Bebika Dhurve for her face reading task

Bebika Dhurve claims that she is the most true-faced person in the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, it seems the netizens don't agree with it. They have called her the most irritating contestant and also labelled her as the vamp of the season. Some said that she reeks of evilness. Check out the tweets here:

#BebikaDhurve is the Vamp this season!!!! — JisszLord (@jissz) June 23, 2023

#BebikaDhurve is so toxic and reeks of Evilness. and this Pooja bhatt is her Mother in this.#BBOTT2 #BiggBossOTT2 — ARSH? (@Arsh_Senpai) June 23, 2023

#BebikaDhurve is the worst!!!!

Astrology practice karti hai, shastra ki baat karti hai

Aur Nonveg khati hai, daaru peeti hai!!!!

WTF is this??? — JisszLord (@jissz) June 23, 2023

#bebikadhruve is the fakest person in the house. Every statement seems like predicted ones. Her personality is irritating now. #BiggBossOTT2 #BebikaDhurve #AbhishekMalhan stand with you bro — sparsh kainth (@kainth_sparsh) June 23, 2023

What is this Face Reading or Frustration?#BebikaDhurve is that Sh1t not even bees sit on it.#BBOTT2 #BiggBossOTT2 — ARSH? (@Arsh_Senpai) June 23, 2023

I think #BebikaDhurve ne face reading ni dushmani nikale jo use pasand krte h unk liye acha jinhe wo pasand nahi krte unko bura #BiggBossOTT2 — StyleDiva (@DivaGir11657261) June 23, 2023

#BebikaDhurve ke behavior ka reason clear hai ab

She is extremely insecure of #AkankshaPuri #JiyaShankar #PalakPurswani because #JadHadid and #AbhishekMalhan are more friendly with these girls

Its jealousy pure and simple#BiggBossOTT2 — KRa (@KRa48210235) June 23, 2023

#BebikaDhurve dusro ko bolti hain kee aap dusre kee baat ko suniye aur khud sunne ko taiiyaar nahi hain

kya fake gyan jhadti hain yaar#BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBossOTT2onJioCinema #Fukralnsaan #FukraGang pic.twitter.com/hz2dZwuDor — Gopal Singh (@GopalSi5464) June 23, 2023

The way today bebika misused something which is an god gifted power of reading face is much worst,also puja bhat is supporting her in such things by showing Abhishek is creating mess.#BBOTT2 #BiggBossOTT2 #SalmanKhan #AbhisekMalhan #BebikaDhurve #PoojaBhatt #JiyaShankar — EMINIX Official (@Eminix_official) June 23, 2023

#BebikaDhurve is brainwashing Manisha, I hope manisha keeps a distance otherwise she'll ruin her game. Bebika is filling so many negative thoughts in manisha's mind especially about #AbhisekMalhan.#ManishaRani #BBOTT2 #BiggBossOTT2 — Archana Gautam™ (@TeamArchu) June 23, 2023

#BebikaDhurve very cunning and annoying.

Reminds about #DolyBindra from another #BiggBoss season. Literally goes irrigating and she's not gonna be loved by audience if she keeps on doing same in #BBOTT2 #BiggBossOTT2onJioCinema #JioCinema https://t.co/782575cTpI — Pushpak Sunil Rane (@PushpakRane28) June 23, 2023

This lady is Arshi khan of this season

Such a irritating jagralu aurat

Koi please iska apna hard earned money waste karke face read na karwaye.. Andviswas

Isko audience kaise face reading kar Rahi hai iska bahar ake patha chalega#BBOTT2 #BiggBoss #Fukralnsaan #BebikaDhurve pic.twitter.com/I9dcnPpLge — Subanjeet Sarkar (@SarkarSubanjeet) June 23, 2023

Itne Sajjan purush ki beti aise kaise ban gayi hai. Kuchh v bak rahi hai ye ladki. ?‍♂️#BebikaDhurve #BiggBossOTT2 https://t.co/uOfauvmF0k — Burgir? (@K0hLified) June 23, 2023

#BebikaDhurve is just too desperate to stay in game. Her antics are her attempts to get out of elimination. I don't enjoy her antics and words. But she has potential to keep the game interesting and bringing put sides of other contestants — ????? ❣️ (@anaya1207) June 23, 2023

#BebikaDhurve bitching about how people like #AkankshaPuri, #PalakPurswani n #JiyaShankar are using #Fukralnsaan for his fan following, but calling Palak bada haat mara hoga usne jiya k BF pe, and Akanksha is a gold digger is next level , bhai Nimmo 2.0 ? #BiggBossOTT2 — AαвιMαиуυ☆ (@ABI_M04) June 23, 2023

What the f , dude , is she for real?

I was trying to understand her but now I can't#BBOTT2 #BebikaDhurve #AkankshaPuri #BiggBossOTT2 https://t.co/bo0q5Uo1bE — Techiesta (@techiesta) June 23, 2023

Bebika's outburst and attitude have been OTT one can say. However, Bebika does have the guts to say things on a person's face. After the task, Abhishek Malhan had lashed out at Bebika and fans had supported him.