Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been loved by all. The show ended two days ago and fans are still talking about it on social media. Elvish Yadav won the show and became the first wild card to win the show. Abhishek Malhan was with him in the top two. Both Elvish and Abhishek had a tough fight. Abhishek was hospitalized just before the finale. Even post the show ended, Abhishek was taken back to the hospital.

However, his friends from Bigg Boss OTT 2 did not leave him alone. Manisha Rani was seen in the hospital to meet him. Abhishek shared a 'Tom and Jerry' kind of relationship with Bebika Dhurve. They had some really ugly fights but were also friends sometimes.

Bebika meets Abhishek Malhan

However, their fights never ended in the show. It won't be wrong to call them the 'frenemies' of Bigg Boss OTT 2. But Bebika Dhurve did not keep any grudges in her mind and went to the hospital to meet Abhishek. Not just a visit, she also penned down an emotional note for him.

She said that he could not win the trophy but he won hearts. Sharing an adorable selfie with Abhishek from the hospital, Bebika wrote, “It had been a journey of highs and lows... even though u dint win the trophy u have won hearts of janta... get well soon and rise high always... @fukra_insaan” Take a look:

Jad Hadid dropped a heart on this picture. Bebika and Abhishek also followed each other on social media today.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale, Manisha Rani emerged as the second runner up of the show. Bebika Dhurve secured the fourth place while Pooja Bhatt finished off fifth in the show. Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar and other contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 were also present for the finale.