Bigg Boss OTT 2 is still the talk of the town. The contestants of the show made it a huge hit and now fans want to know everything about them. The contestants are still keeping their fans entertained by posting about their new projects, their reunion pictures and some interviews. Two best friends from the show had a reunion recently. Yes, we are talking about Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt.

Bebika Dhurve was very close to Pooja Bhatt in Bigg Boss OTT 2. It was Pooja who always supported Bebika when the entire house was against her. They stayed together till the end. Bebika Dhurve secured the fourth place in Bigg Boss OTT 2 while Pooja Bhatt secured the fifth place.

Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt reunite

Now, after Bigg Boss OTT 2, the best friends reunite. They went on a vacation together and Bebika has shared some cute pictures with Pooja Bhatt. It seems they have been to a waterfall place and have also shared pool pictures.

Bebika also penned down a heartfelt note for Pooja Bhatt. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “A mentor A teacher A mother figure My soulmate When her vision.. wisdom.. intellect .. intuition read my soul inside out and found the best in me... why would I care what the world thinks. The BOND STRONGER THAN JAMES BOND... POOJA MAAM KO KOI SUNA NAI SAKTA ... BEBIKA KISI KI SUNTI NAI... BEBIKA SIRF POOJA MAAM KI SUNTI HAI @poojab1972 My heart and soul.”

See Bebika and Pooja Bhatt’s pictures here:

Their co-contestant from the show, Jad Hadid commented on their pictures and wrote, “So happy seeing you guys together, can’t wait to go back to india and see you guys again. lots of love”

Watch Bebika Dhurve's interview here:

Earlier, after Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended, Bebika Dhurve spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively. She opened up about her bond with Pooja Bhatt. She said, “Pooja mam ke sath Mera ek soulful connection raha hai. Aur mere sath vo marte dam Tak rahega. And I am sure Pooja mam ki taraf se bhi marte dam Tak rahega. Jo mere papa ne kaha tha na ki purane Janam ka koi rishta raha hai toh mujhe lagta hai vaisa hi koi connection hai.”