Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani has become everyone's favourite within a very short span of time. This Bihari girl has won over with her antics, and she is definitely living up to her name. One piece is that there is indeed no one like her; either it's too good or too bad, but you can't ignore her. Manisha Rani is winning hearts with her antics in Bigg Boss OTT 2, and we too were mighty impressed with the girl, especially with her name, One Piece. We asked her, that how did she get this name? and so far for us, there was only one piece, and that is Urfi Javed. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Omung Kumar reveals how Salman Khan reacted to the massive house [Exclusive]

Manisha Rani gets defensive of her being compared with Urfi Javed claims she is just known for her clothes. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani kisses Jad Hadid and says 'I love you'; Pooja Bhatt smirks

To which Manisha returned very bluntly to be like her and said, "No, no, I am not like her; she is only known for her wearing whatever clothes she lies to wear, and I am more than my clothes; people know me as an entertainer, and I believe there is no one like me in the house, and people will love me for who I am". Clearly, Manisha is living up to what she said, and very slyly, the girl took a dig at Urfi Javed, who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 1 and came out very soon. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fukra Insaan and Puneet Superstar grab maximum attention on social media [Read Tweets]

#ManishaRani shared one of the funny incident of her ye bandi yaar ? Vese Real toh hai.#BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2LiveFeedpic.twitter.com/7iTppVBPzM — ☘︎ (@qualiteatweetz) June 19, 2023

Manisha Rani is right now making headlines due to her antics with fellow contestant Jad Hadid. The girl who admits to wearing a heart on her sleeves has declared that she has fallen in love with him and even planted a peck on his cheeks. Well, creating a love angle in the house for survival is a very old game plan, and Manisha is on the right track. It will be interesting to watch till when she will manage to survive with her antics.