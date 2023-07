Bigg Boss OTT 2 has got everyone's attention. The show on Jio Cinema has managed to make enough noise to get everyone interested. Even though the show is on OTT, netizens are still following Salman Khan's show very diligently. All the contestants have managed to create enough buzz and are trending on social media. Over the latest Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, we got to Cyrus Broacha getting all emotional as he wants to leave the show. He begged and pleaded with Salman Khan that he should be allowed to leave the show but that did not happen. Then many got curious as Cyrus Broacha could not be seen in the promos and videos of the show. So has he left Bigg Boss OTT 2? Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani targets Avinash Sachdev, calls him the biggest liar; Bebika agrees with her

Well, Bigg Boss Tak has made a tweet suggesting that Cyrus Broacha has left Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. He has allegedly left mostly due to health reasons. However, it is not very clear whether he has left the show or is out of the house only for a medical checkup. Many noticed that Cyrus Broacha could not be seen in the live feed of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and that has left many wondering where is he.

Cyrus Broacha, who was not seen in the live feed since last night, has mostly left the house due to health reasons. But it is not yet confirmed whether Cyrus has been allowed to leave to show due to medical reasons or has he left for a medical checkup.#BiggBoss_Tak… — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 10, 2023

Over the weekend, Salman Khan revealed that Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been extended by two weeks and that left Cyrus Broacha quite shaken. He revealed that he has been only sleeping for two-three hours for the past 20 plus days and he has not been able to eat properly. It affected his health and his Diabetes went out of control. Though he pleaded to Salman Khan, he was told that if he leaves the show, he will have to pay the penalty. He did not agree to do so. So has he really left Bigg Boss OTT 2? Some are suggeting that he got evicted from the show. There is no clarification as yet.