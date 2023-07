The members of Bigg Boss OTT 2 fight over eggs. It seems Pooja Bhatt allowed Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev to have her eggs. The two argue with Abhishek Malhan and Jad Hadid that they used her eggs when she was not in the game. Bebika Dhurve and Cyrus Broacha talk about the game. Fukra Insaan tells Jad Hadid that this is a game and they have to somehow play it. He says he will throw aata on her face. Jad Hadid abuses Manisha Rani and Fukra Insaan. Bebika Dhurve is also upset with Jad Hadid. She complains to Cyrus Broacha about the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gives fashion goals, dons a saree worth Rs 5.5 lakh for Weekend Ka Vaar

Bebika tells Cyrus that she is totally traumatized. Manisha Rani says that they are complaining without a reason. Abhishek Malhan calls Bebika Dhurve Tun Tun Maasi on the show. Jiya Shankar retains her captaincy. Abhishek Malhan supports Jad Hadid in the fight with Bebika Dhurve. Cyrus Broacha tells Jad Hadid that he should remember that she is a young girl. Falaq Naaz says there are cameras. Let the makers show what went wrong. Jad Hadid dries the hair of Jiya Shankar. Jad tells Abhishek that he is in the middle of chaos and shit. Fukra Insaan tells him that this is just a game.

He tells he is being accused without reason. Abhishek Malhan tells Jad that he is trying to explain things to her. Jad says Bebika needs some makeup on her inner self. Abhishek tells Jad Hadid that he behaved badly with Manisha Rani. Abhishek says he did not mind the task. JadHadid he says he hopes the parents of Bebika are watching and they can correct her.

Bebika was teasing Jiya Shankar about Jad Hadid which he did not like. Fukra Insaan tells him that he needs to tighten his belt for the game ahead. Jad feels that he will be eliminated soon. He says Cyrus Broacha is just suffering in the house. Malhan tells Hadid that he has to play in this game. Bebika Dhurve refuses to make rotis for Abhishek Malhan and Jad Hadid.

Manisha Rani tells Bebika to just take cooking as a duty. Falaq Naaz says food should be cooked with the heart. She says that Jad Hadid spat at her. He has denied the same. Abhishek says he cannot see a girl suffer on the show. Manisha and Jiya talk about Jad. She says she is not his daughter in real life. Manisha is very upset with Jad. She says she wants Jad to survive and play better on the show.