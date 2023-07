Bebika Dhurve is still upset with Jad Hadid. Manisha Rani tries to cheer her up. Pooja Bhatt slams Cyrus Broacha for being diplomatic and says he has lost the plot. Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev have a chat in the kitchen. She is cooking for him. Fukra Insaan and Bebika enter into a fight early in the morning in the bathroom area. Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve discuss how they are no eggs for breakfast. They say that Jiya has not given them anything. Bebika asks if she should make some sabzi with dal and chawal. Jiya tells Falaq that it is impossible to talk to Bebika. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: THESE three contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 locked for Salman Khan show? HOT SCOOP

Avinash Sachdev tells Jiya Shankar to be stern with Bebika Dhurve. Falaq Naaz says it takes same amount of labour whether one is cooking for two people or seven people. Abhishek Malhan tells Pooja Bhatt that she has refused to cook their food. They want sukha aloo for everyone. Bebika and Abhishek fight over food and he slams her. Pooja Bhatt says that Bebika is right. She says that Jad Hadid has badly behaved with her. They tell Bebika to cook for everyone as it is her duty. Jiya Shankar says others are ready to take over her duty. Jiya Shankar says Bebika cooks with negativity. Pooja Bhatt again defends her. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhruve-Pooja Bhatt praise Abhishek Malhaan; fans impressed with Manisha Rani's monologue against Jiya Shankar [WATCH]

Pooja tells Jiya to be mature about it. She says that Jad behaved badly. Jiya and Abhishek keep on fighting. Jad Hadid says he wants to go home. He says he has had enough. Avinash and Falaq have a deep conversation about the whole thing. Bigg Boss says Jiya's captaincy has made noise on the show. Everyone is given a buzzer of complaint in the living room. Pooja Bhatt says Jad has behaved badly with Manisha Rani. Bebika says Jiya is always influenced by people around her. Manisha also slams Jiya saying that she spends time on doing makeup. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan-Manisha Rani discuss Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz fights; latter says, 'Mazza ata tha' [WATCH]