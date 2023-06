JioCinema is now showing Bigg Boss OTT 2! On June 17, 2023, the reality series' initial episode aired. The reality show's second episode, which aired on June 18, was chock full of entertainment and drama. As the show's host, Salman Khan made his debut on the internet. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt schools Aaliya Siddiqui for discussing marital woes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui; says, 'I think if you drop the victim card....'

BB OTT 2 Day 2 Update

Pooja Bhatt revealed during a talk with Cyrus Broacha and a few other competitors that she overcame her drinking at the age of 44. She admitted her addiction and said, "I had a drinking problem, which is why I made the decision to quit."

On BB OTT 2, Avinash Sachdev and his ex-girlfriend Palak Purswani are also competitors. Avinash and Jiya Shankar, Palak's friend, were shown developing a relationship in the previous episode. Behind Palak's back, Jiya and Avinash chatted about her.

Jiya claimed that whenever she and Palak planned something, the latter would invite this man named "Arora" without telling Jiya. She was quite uneasy about this. Jiya asserted that Palak misled him about being invited to hang out with them. So, they started to run into problems.

Avinash further said that Palak had spoken with the media about their friendship. "Does she think I'm not vocal enough to address the media?" he asked. He claimed that he has never made any of his relationships the subject of negative media coverage.

About BB OTT 2

On June 17, Salman Khan made a sensational debut on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The song Hangover from his movie Kick provided the superstar with some grooving. In addition, he established the BB Currency, which would aid players in surviving the game. JioCinema will stream BB OTT 2 for a period of six weeks. There are 13 candidates this season, and they are all confined to one house. They will be watched over by CCTV cameras around-the-clock.