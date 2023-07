Cyrus Broacha complains that he is not getting enough food. He says he has been without eggs for five days or so. Pooja Bhatt says she has fed him. They have an argument. Pooja says he has not seen her anger so far. Bebika Dhurve is also there. Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev discuss the morning tea. Bigg Boss tells them to do a task where they are asked to rate competitors based on contribution on the show. Abhishek Malhan says he has played to the best and he is very active. Falaq Naaz says she is No.1 as she is most active. She says she was the best captain. Falaq Naaz says she has been opinionated. Abhishek and she have an argument. Falaq says she is very active. Malhan calls her a personal assistant. Cyrus Broacha says he is not ambitions enough for Bigg Boss OTT 2. He says he has only complained about the show. He says he is last. Jad Hadid says he is on the third place. Jiya Shankar has placed Jad Hadid on ninth place saying he has made a mistake. Bebika Dhurve gets the seventh place as per the majority. The sixth place is for Jiya Shankar. Bebika slams Abhishek for body shaming once again. Jiya tries to explain to Jad Hadid that he needs to express but needs to control temper. He is upset to get ninth rank from Jiya. He says Bebika keeps on attacking him every time. He says he has apologized many times for the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: After showing his b*tt, Jad Hadid again crosses his limits and spits at Bebika Dhurve amidst the torture task

The ladies console Jad Hadid. Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar and others try to console him. He calls out Pooja Bhatt saying this is not behaviour of someone from respectable background. Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan abuse one another. She calls him a ghatiya insaan. Pooja says he is a smart guy and is playing to get sympathy. She says she is not fooled by Jad and that upsets him a lot. Jiya tells Jad that she likes him a lot. Avinash Sachdev tells Jad that he needs to buck up his game.