Bigg Boss OTT 2 day 24 started with Abhishek Malhaan and Manisha Rani being their funniest best. They got into a jugalbandi and then discussed about who behaves like whom in the house. Then Abhishek Malhaan gets all emotional. In the bathroom area, Fukra Insaan was in tears as he missed his parents. Cyrus Broacha consoles him and tells him that he has achieved so much by the age of 26 so they will be proud of it. Manisha Rani jokes that it is not his age to miss his parents but rather his girlfriend. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha leaves Salman Khan show due to health reasons? Here's what we know

Further, Falaq Naaz and Jiya Shankar have an argument of sorts. Falaq asks Jiya how come Avinash Sachdev is her priority or not. Falaq says that whenever she has to choose between Jiya and Avinash she would choose her. Later, Falaq Naaz and Jiya Shankar gossip about Abhishek Malhaan and Manisha Rani. She says that they are flying very high with their opinions and are biased. Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani also discuss the number of boyfriends they have had so far. Falaq and Avinash Sachdev again question Jiya Shankar why she considers them to be dominating. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani targets Avinash Sachdev, calls him the biggest liar; Bebika agrees with her

Later, the contestants are given a task. In the garden area, a table has been set up with a feast for all. The task is that two contestants will be sent to enjoy the feast as well as talk about the other contestants. The remain contestants are to press the buzzer if they feel the talks are getting boring. Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani - make for the first pair. They target Avinash Sachdev. Manisha Rani calls him a liar and Bebika agrees. Manisha says that he has never taken a stand on the right topics and has less brain. Bebika says he depends on others and uses them to climb up the ladder. Avinash then presses the buzzer. The second pair to go is that of Abhishek Malhaan and Pooja Bhatt. They discuss how they miss parents. Pooja also spoke about Bebika's insecurity. She said that as Abhishek and Manisha keep talking about their followers, Bebika felt insecure. Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar went in next and spoke about Bebika and said that she is not a bad person at heart. Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev were next to go. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Avinash Sachdev says Abhishek Malhan is not hygienic

Check out the video of Abhishek Malhaan crying

Abhishek Malhan's heartfelt breakdown: Missing his family ❤️pic.twitter.com/daK8NXyW2Q — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 10, 2023

Then once again Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar get into a discussion about why she feels the way she feels. He questions how she is friends with Abhishek again when she got to know that he was the one to comment about her relationship with Jad. Later, Avinash and Falaq go and talk to Pooja Bhatt and tell her that Jiya said that she sought revenge by pressing the buzzer. Pooja Bhatt confronts Jiya and says that she is the last person to seek revenge and rather she should chose her words carefully. Jiya is taken aback and is questioning Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz's friendship with her.

In the end of the episode, Cyrus Broacha is called in the confession room and was informed that due to a family emergency, he has been allowed to leave the show on humanitarian grounds.