Bigg Boss OTT 2 day 3 written update: Today's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 began with the budding friendship and kinda one-sided romance between Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri. Well, ever since Akanksha re-entered the show with Palak Purswani, Jad has been hitting on Akanksha all the time. And the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 began with Jad helping Akanksha in the gym. Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar and Falaq Naazz poked fun at Jad over the same. Later, duties were discussed amongst the housemates which led to a fight between Falaq and Bebika Dhurve. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani expresses shock over ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev's bond with Jiya Shankar

Fights over duties and more

Entertainment news is buzzing hot with the latest updates of Bigg Boss OTT 2. It so happened that Falaq was talking about the duties to be performed by the housemates. Since Aaliya said that she will manage cooking veg dishes for everyone, Falaq went on and asked Bebika if she would clean the outside area of the washroom. Bebika clearly told her that she does not like that duty. When Manisha Rani offered to help Bebika, Falaq said that Bebika is very hatti katti and can manage since Manisha was not feeling too well. This did not go down well with Bebika who said that Falaq is body-shaming her. A couple of contestants jumped up in defence of Falaq and some tried to pacify Bebika. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani takes a dig at Urfi Javed; says' I am not like her' [Exclusive]

Apart from that, Palak Purswani and Jiya Shankar tried to sort out their differences. They talked about how and when things when kaput between them but they kept arguing. Bebika said something about Palak which hurt her and she started crying. Bebika also feels hurt by Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan's words. Abhishek called her a snake who will come to bite anyone. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominations: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan targets Avinash Sachdev; calls him 'mand bhudhi ka janwar' [WATCH]

Trending Now

Flirtings continue inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Manisha Rani keeps giving content by trying to impress Jad Hadid with performance. Jad appreciates her confidence and performance. Jad hugs Bebika and calls her and Manisha his sister. Manisha asks him not to call her sister. She continues to flirt with him despite his reservations about the same. Jad and Manisha decide to become BFFs. Cyrus also jokingly flirts with Manisha. Pooja, Cryus and others discuss her innocence and pure heart.

Nominations begin, 4 housemates are nominated

Bigg Boss asks housemates to collect all of the BB currency in a trunk and use the same to nominate contestants. Each contestant can nominate up to three contestants depending on the prize money. 2000 BB currency for nominating 1 contestant, 2,500 BB currency for nominating two contestants and 3000 BB currency for nominating three housemates at a time. Akanksha, Falaq, Aaliya and Jiya, nominated Bebika. Avinash nominates Bebika, Palak and Abhishek, Palak nominates Bebika and Avinash, Jad nominates Bebika and Manisha, Pooja and Cyrus nominate Palak, Manisha nominates Palak and Jiya. Bebika nominates Akanksha, Falaq and Jiya. And with that four housemates nominated this week are Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani and Jiya Shankar.

Jad's wild thoughts about Akanksha Puri

In a lighthearted moment, Jad Hadid talked about a hypothetical scenario in which he said that he could have kissed Akanksha right away and would have even bitten her. Akanksha asks him to control and tells him that he is rushing things. Jad has been flirting with Akanksha Puri a lot. He has also been feeding her fruits and paying close attention to her ever since her entry.

Watch the video of Jad Hadid talking about Akanksha Puri here:

Where almost every girl are falling for one guy i.e. #JadHadid the guy has already fallen for one girl viz. #AkankshaPuri who's not just beautiful & smart from her presentation but also from her attitude as well!#BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/HwaUdGkpUQ — . (@OGSpeaker) June 20, 2023

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates about Bigg Boss OTT 2.