Bigg Boss OTT 2, day 4, 21st June 2022, written update: A lot happened inside the house of Salman Khan-hosted web show. For the starters, the Puneet superstar, despite not being in the house was still discussed by the housemates. Avinash Sachdev rightly said that Puneet left his mark just in one day. Apart from that, the first-ever captaincy task took place, another fight took place and more. Let's have a look at what all happened inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2 below:

shares how she quit alcohol after her father 's message

While chatting with Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt started talking about how she left alcohol. Pooja recalls she would drink all the time and she and her father would talk about things such as his absence. Pooja shared that she cannot imagine her life without her father. Pooja Bhatt recalls one fine day her father messaged her saying Love you kid and Pooja replied to him saying that she loves him back. Mahesh Bhatt messaged her saying that if she loves him, she should love herself as well as he is in her too. And that hit her hard. And after that day, she quit. She recalls people saying that Mahesh would not be able to quit alcohol at all. But claims he has been sober for the last 30 years. Pooja Bhatt tells Bebika that she has been sober for the last six and a half years.

Jad Hadid's back story

Pooja Bhatt and Cyrus asked Jad Hadid his back story on how he was raised by his neighbours. Jad revealed that his mother wanted to baptise him. His mother and father had him. His father left one day to travel and his family thought he would not come back. But he returned. He took him to check the parentage it seems but he was already baptised. Even his name means that he does not belong to any religion. And later, his father divorced his mom and left them for good. His mother felt that his father is going to return and hence she packed her stuff and kept Jad with the neighbours and left. Jad started living on the streets as his father sold off the property right after. Jad's neighbour raised him. Jad later found his mom and asked about the same. His mom believed that his father had taken him.

Captaincy task leaves Jad upset

Abhishek Malhan and were assigned captain makers and they had to nominate two contestants for the task. After much consideration and discussion with the house, Abhishek picks Akanksha and Cyrus picks Falaq. Abhishek and Akanksha perform a spoofy skit on Jad-Manisha, Cyrus-Pooja and Puneet Superstar-Aaliya. Falaq mimics each contestant in the house except Abhishek and Akanksha. Even Falaq talks about Jad's flirtatious nature. Seeing how he is being envisioned leaves Jad very upset. Jad gets sad and expresses that he never experienced what it is like to have a family and wanted to feel a part of it, but he and his intentions are being misunderstood. Falaq, Pooja and Cyrus notice the change in his behaviour. Abhishek and Akanksha try to calm him down. Jad is advised to ask Salman Khan if he is being portrayed wrongly. Falaq wins the task and is declared the captain.

Bebika's outburst and confrontation

Bebika Dhurve was yet again at the receiving end. She is mighty pissed with Aaliya for nominating her. She claims that for her Aaliya is as good as dead. On the other hand, it so happens that while joking about wanting to have guys around for attention, Bebika passes a comment saying Akanksha already has two. Abhishek who is around gets miffed at that and he has a verbal spat with Bebika. After that Abhishek tells the same to Akanksha as well. Akanksha confronts Bebika and they engage in a verbal spat too. Bebika feels targeted and cornered by housemates. Later, Bebika lashes out loudly when Akanksha and Abhishek try to calm her.