Just a couple of hours ago, another episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 came to an end. It was yet another dramatic episode with fights breaking out between contestants the fake contestants' nominations and more. Pooja Bhatt had a fight with Palak Purswani as she took a stand for Manisha Rani. Bigg Boss called out Akanksha Puri for crying over ration. She was called a fake contestant by Bigg Boss and later, he asked the housemates to take two names who they find to be fake.

Cyrus Broacha and Pooja Bhatt talked about Bebika's outburst from last night. Cyrus seemed to be poking fun at her breakdown. Later, Avinash was seen losing his cool as someone used his towel and kept their things in it. He broke the clip and the comb and threw it in the dustbin. When Falaq gave him another towel, he cut it to make markings. Later, Palak tries talking to Cyrus but since Pooja is around she gives her a penny of her thoughts about her equation with Avinash Sachdev. But Palak has a different point of view. Falaq tells everyone that they need to watch out for the food as the quantity is less. Akanksha who is eating her food feels bad and gives it away to Avinash. She bursts into tears and claims that she feels bad when people don't get enough food. Soon after, Akanksha is seen dancing with Manisha.

Jiya is seen talking to Cyrus while Bebika is seen sitting there. Bebika says something which leads to a verbal spat between them. Later, Bigg Boss slams Akanksha Puri for crying a bucket of tears and then dancing the next moment and calls her fake. Later, Bigg Boss asks housemates to nominate two more contestants each and they will be put in Jail. Through consensus, Bebika and Akanksha are called fake. Manisha and Palak have a spat as Manisha calls her fake. Avinash calls out Manisha for calling Jad Paglu during the task.

Jiya and Palak are talking about Pooja as to how she does not listen to her pov at all. Later, as Pooja is seen cheering on Manisha, Jad joins them. Palak and Jiya come into the kitchen for work and Pooja tells them that Manisha has more wisdom than they both combine. This triggers Palak and Jiya both. While Palak tries talking to her, Pooja gets defensive and calls Palak graceless. Palak later has a breakdown.

Elsewhere, Avinash tries to sort things out with Manisha over Jad's fiasco and the fakeness nomination. But Pooja intervenes in it again. Avinash ends the topic. Later, Palak talks to Avinash, Jiya, and Abhishek. They feel she is dominant. The episode ends with Palak narrating her love story with Avinash.