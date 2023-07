There are still the same people surviving who believe that Bigg Boss is a nonsense concept and that it’s utterly a waste of time to watch the show, and one of them is YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who is extremely popular among the youth due to his wit and the opinions that he has on any and every important current topic. He took to his YouTube channel and strongly lashed out at the news of him making a presence in the show by taking legit digs at the portals and later slammed the show, calling it nonsense, and mentioned that he will never be a part of the Bigg Boss show ever in his life and even said that it is the most cheap medium to make money. Also Read - Dhruv Rathee on Bigg Boss OTT 2: Here's when he got into trouble for attacking Kangana Ranaut

Watch the video of YouTuber Dhruv Rathee sternly refusing the reports of him entering Salman Khan's show, takes a dig at Elvish Yadav, and claims that only mindless people like him can be part of such shows and even win.

Not only did he lashed out at the Bigg Boss show, but he even insisted his viewers and other audience members on why they should watch this show and waste their time. Dhruv Rathee even took a dig at Elvish Yadav for being a part of Salman Khan's show and exposed him by showing one of his old videos where he was slamming Salman's film and calling it a nonsensical film and how the viewers still go and watch the superstar's film because of his name, and Dhruv mentions that despite slamming Salman Khan for doing nonsense films, he is now a part of the show that is hosted by the superstar.

Dhruv Rathee even shared detailed information on how the Bigg Boss concept started and from where. The YouTuber is winning hearts with this video, and the fans are thanking him for sharing such an informative video against Bigg Boss. But will this affect the TRPs of the show? Well, only time will tell, but for now, this is for sure: Dhruv Rathee will never make an entry in the Bigg Boss show.