Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan seem to be the one who is emerging with the strongest fan base on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The YouTuber already has millions of subscribers. On the show, Falaq Naaz has been saying a number of derogatory things about him. Despite the fact that he has been pretty respectful to her, she has been saying that he is not gentlemanly with women and what not. Fans have noted that she used the word gay as an abuse while talking about him. Falaq Naaz is very close to Pooja Bhatt and Avinash Sachdev. Their group has been named as the new mandali of the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: After Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid's behaviour with Manisha Rani raises eyebrows; netizens say, 'Tharki'

Viewers are livid as Falaq Naaz and Bebika Dhurve have been seen discussing the family of Abhishek Malhaan. They hinted that he only does Mother's Day posts for the sake of content. This has left people enraged as they feel they have no right to make such comments on any one. Take a look at this video... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Poll: Abhishek Malhan or Pooja Bhatt - Who is the real mastermind of the house? VOTE NOW

How dare they comment on Abhishek and his mother and father? ?

Who tf are they even to comment on how he behaves with his mother and father ? Kabhi apne girebaan me jhaank kr dekho?, sherm na aaye to bolna#AbhishekMalhan #FukraInsaan #FukraArmy #BiggBossOtt2 #PandaGang pic.twitter.com/SZzPvcY5bx — Saanvi?✨majaksehatke? (@Saanvi_Sherma) June 28, 2023

Bhai main bebika aur falak ke vajah se bigg Boss chod raha hoon kyunki yah donon ko jab main dekhta hun mera sar ka Bal upar ho jata hai aur itna jyada gussa aata hai ki main kya bolun to isliye main Big Boss chhod raha hun but Abhishek bhai ko jarur vote karunga aur support ❤️ — Sakil Anoyer (@SakilAnoyer) June 28, 2023

Saalo ! Tum jaante kitna ho Abhishek bhai ko ! Aur Ye Falaq !! WTF ? Ab ye jyada ho raha hai ?And Bebika to hai hi Garbage Truck ! ! ! — Shashwat (@Realshashwat04) June 28, 2023

Salman Khan ko request wkv me iske bare me bad karna chahiye #BBOTT2 — Sayanghosh78 (@sayanghosh78) June 28, 2023

This is not all. She has also called him gay in the house. It looks like the word was muted but some netizens noted it. Fans feel that Salman Khan needs to take Falaq Naaz to task for such behaviour. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani spills the beans on Avinash Sachdev's infidelity; says, 'Woh Sachdev nahi, Jhooth bhi bahut bolte hain' [Exclusive]

Trending Now

#FalaqNaaz ne Abhishek ko bohat gandi gali di hai muzhe to likhane me bhi sharam aarahi hai

.

YouTube par hai ye gali ki video khud hi dekh lo kitane gire huye log hai ye

.https://t.co/SM03KrjEqM

Isko kya saja milani chahiye — Aaa 16 (@AMiss003333) June 29, 2023

Now this is not acceptable ?

In Today's live feed

#FalaqNaaz said- #AbhishekMalhaan is not a Man He is 'Gay' then

#AvinashSachdev said-Nahi Janani The status of these two is not even equal to the dust of #FukraInsaan's feet.#BBOTT2 #BiggBossOTT2pic.twitter.com/eBBnBQYFTj — CHIRAG BUNDELA (@chiragbundela88) June 29, 2023

Wth. Falaq didi aur Avinash calling Abhishek Malhan a "gay" and "janani"? Said in such a derogatory way that they are disrespecting the community as well here. Shameful @JioCinema. @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/PSLQEewboB — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 29, 2023

Chii shame on you koi bc eske bhai ko bole ase word shame on you and mafi mange yeh LBGT community sai pahle mai chahti hu salman took a stand or #FukraInsaan or jam kr bjaye pooja babika or falaq ki — bhavika joshi (@bhavika02337671) June 29, 2023

Falaq Naaz is the sister of Sheezan M Khan. It seems she was known to Saroj Khan as well. As per netizens, Pooja Bhatt and she make up the nepo kids of the house. We have to see if Salman Khan schools Falaq Naaz.