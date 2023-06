Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going well. The show seems to be having sufficient buzz on social media. The hunk from the Middle East Jad Hadid seems to be the centre of attention. We have not one but three ladies who are being discussed with him. Fans of Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar and are shipping their fave with Jad Hadid. We have seen that Jad Hadid has been in and around Akanksha Puri in the past couple of days. From bringing her water to doing dishes with her, the bond is giving content. Also, they are looking good as they're two hot people together. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid to follow Abdu Rozik to gain fame; entering Salman Khan show is his first step [Exclusive]

Well, fans noticed that Jad Hadid complimented Akanksha Puri's underwear on the show. It seems her innerwear was lying around when he passed that comment. This is not the first time that a male contestant has spoken about undies. Fans remember how Shalin Bhanot told Soundarya Sharma that he also preferred underwear from Calvin Klein only.

Jad Hadid is a model and content creator from Dubai. He is a divorcee with a little daughter. He is from Lebanon. The handsome model told us that he was inspired by the journey of his good friend and Bigg Boss 16 contestant on the show. Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid have been bonding since two days. Initially, he was only seen with Jiya Shankar. Manisha Rani confessed that she is in love with him. The house has been divided into a couple of groups. Fans have already labeled and co as the new Mandali of the show. Last night, we saw immense drama between Palak Purswani and Pooja Bhatt. The latter told her that she was ungrateful for the help she got from her on the show.