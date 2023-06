Bigg Boss OTT 2 has begun and it has taken a cool start already. Netizens have been taking their own time in gauging the contestants that have been locked inside the house this season. Well, flirting is happening inside the house of Salman Khan hosted a reality TV show on a full scale. While some are forming genuine bonds, some are in fighting mode already. Jad Hadid from Dubai seems head over heels in love with Akanksha Puri. However, the actress is maintaining her distance. And now, a video is going viral in which it is seen Jad making Akanksha uncomfortable. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Netizens aren't surprised as Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Malhan and Akanksha Puri [Check Reactions]

Did Jad Hadid make Akanksha Puri uncomfortable in Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Jad Hadid is smitten with Akanksha Puri a lot. Ever since Akanksha entered the house with Palak Purswani, Jad has been lavishing his whole attention on Akanksha. Even when Akanksha has asked Jad to take things slow, he has been giving her all his attention. Well, it's not bad that he likes Akanksha. However, there's a video that has grabbed the attention of everyone in which Jad is seen pulling Akanksha closer to him by her waist. Akanksha was taken aback. She clarifies it to Jad at the same time. She tells him that she does not like touching so much.

Watch the video of Akanksha and Jad from Bigg Boss OTT 2 here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?ꫀꪖꪶⅈ?ꪗ ?ꪖᦔ?ꪖ (@reality__tadka)

Netizens in shock over the video

While the netizens don't think negatively about Jad, they are, however, shocked by the video. Some even expressed why Salman Khan did not address this in Weekend Ka Vaar. Check out the reactions here:

Not accepted at all #JadHadid

He badly needs to control his urges

And #AkankshaPuri better handle it well otherwise she needs to maintain distance! #BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBossOTT2onJioCinema https://t.co/c5l9Wj9aMJ — Karantastic (@karantastic11) June 23, 2023

Jad's wild thoughts and proposal for Akanksha

When Akanksha Puri entered the house. Within a couple of days, Jad had expressed how he would have kissed Akanksha in a different setting and would have even bitten her. Akanksha had asked him to calm down back then. Later, Jad even proposed to Akanksha and asked her to marry him. However, Akanksha had politely refused him saying that she cannot get involved with a person within 4 days. Jad was heartbroken but he has still been lavishing attention on her.