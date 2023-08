Bigg Boss OTT 2 is inching closer to the finale and Salman Khan has been helping the contestants to do their best. Salman Khan is a strict host to the contestants. He will sometimes lose his temper in making the contestant understand the game or where he or she went wrong and that's what happened even this past week. Salman lost his cool on Elvish Yadav. Moreover, rumours started floating that Salman lost his followers on Instagram recently. Both these things were linked. However, here's the truth about the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Vijay Varma dances to girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa

Did Salman Khan lose his followers on Instagram?

Following Salman Khan schooling Elvish Yadav in the recent Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekeend Ka Vaar, a video surfaced which claimed that Salman had lost his followers overnight. A fan handle of Elvish Yadav claimed Salman had 66.8 million followers on Instagram which came down to 63.6 million followers. They claimed it was the effect of Salman Khan's outburst at Elvish Yadav. The Tiger 3 star lost his fans who were Elvish fans too. The video went viral in entertainment news. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt gets massively trolled for demeaning and bad mouthing Manisha Rani, netizens say, 'khudka career bacha'

Truth about Salman Khan losing Instagram fans

Well, it seems the above-mentioned claims are unfounded and not true. A website called Ghantaa has shared that Salman Khan never had 66 million followers on Instagram to begin with. So, there's no question of losing his followers. The account also shared data on the number of followers of Salman Khan in the last few days. And it does not show the alleged loss of followers. Check out the Instagram post here: Also Read - Salman Khan's ex gf Sangeeta Bijlani sets screens on fire as she grooves to Alia Bhatt's What Jhumka?

Well, that's that then. Not all rumours are true, and one should not believe in everything that surfaces on social media. Why just a couple of days ago, there were rumours about Salman quitting Bigg Boss OTT 2 after an unedited video of Salman went viral. Salman was seen holding a cigarette and also used a cuss word following which the rumours went wild. However, Salman himself debunked all of those saying that he is because of his fans, and he owes them everything. He might walk out after losing his temper on the show and claims to return only for the fans who eagerly wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.