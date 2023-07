Today, around 40 minutes of Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss OTT 2 was devoted to Cyrus Broacha. The MTV host and podcast anchor told Salman Khan that he wanted to be out of the show. He said that he was going crazy as he had only three hours of sleep on a daily basis. Cyrus Broacha said that he felt constantly fatigued on the show. The worst part was that he spoke about the contract. It seems he was under the impression that he would spend only three weeks on the show. Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been extended by a couple of seasons. The show has got viewership in billions of minutes. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Avinash Sachdev confesses his feelings to Falaq Naaz

Cyrus Broacha has been out of action for quite some days. He has been saying that the food in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house is not sufficient. His good friend Kunal Vijaykar came today to give him a pep talk. But Cyrus was literally pleading that he wants to go home. Salman Khan told him that he would be eliminated only if the audience wanted him to be out. He also told him that he could not disrespect the show. It seems a team of medical professionals are looking at Cyrus Broacha's health and he seems fine. This is how netizens reacted to Cyrus Broacha's pleads to be removed from the show.

Mc Stan also wanted to go home like Cyrus and couldn’t continue on the show but ended up winning BB. Good Luck #CyrusBroacha ?? Stay Strong!! Who Knows!! #BiggBossOTT2 #WeekendKaVaar #BBOTT2onJioCinema #BBOTT2 — Urvashi (@urvashi0831) July 8, 2023

#WeekendKaVaar#CyrusBroacha ne thoda zyada kar diya. He is not well, understood. But bahar jaake bhi koi itna to bawal nahi karne deta. Industry can not adjust this much for anybody. #BiggBossOTT2onJioCinema#BBOTT2onJioCinema#bbott2 #BiggBossOtt2 — thetrendingtweets (@bbott2tweets) July 8, 2023

Looks like #CyrusBroacha misunderstood his MG as his minimum requirement to stay in #BiggBossOTT2 after which he would be allowed to walk away. What say @KhabriBossLady ? — Pratima Tiwari (@pratimatiwarii) July 8, 2023

Salman Khan reminded him that he has signed a contract for the show. He said he could go out but he did have to pay the penalty. This was even said to MC Stan who would also cry daily to go home. He ended up winning the show. But do you feel the makers should evict Cyrus Broacha soon? Let us know...