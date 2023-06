Bigg Boss OTT 2 is gaining momentum as the days are passing, The show has a decent fan following and audience online as it is. And there are some fan favourites too which grab headlines every now and then. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is one of them. Having a huge subscriber base on Youtube and followers on Instagram already, Abhishek is already a popular name outside. And guess what, he is also popular inside the house. Abhishek has shown his different sides inside the house within a couple of days already. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid says Akanksha Puri is a bad kisser after sharing a French kiss; Netizens react

Pooja Bhatt inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Pooja Bhatt is indeed one of the most talked about contestants inside the house. Contestants inside the house respect her a lot. Pooja is authoritative and has full power when she speaks her mind. She has a great bond with Cyrus Broacha, Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev inside the house. Pooja Bhatt is reading the game well and has been playing it accordingly. However, netizens find her nothing but a preacher. Pooja is strongly opinionated and hence, she comes across as 'principal'. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did Falaq Naaz abuse Abhishek Malhan as gay; fans livid as she drags in his parents in conversation [Watch Video]

Pooja's equation with Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan

Well, with Bebika, Pooja Bhatt is quite a good friend. Bebika considers her very close and whenever Pooja has anything to say to her, she always listens calmly. That is not the case with the other contestants. Pooja Bhatt has been called out by some of the housemates themselves for not seeing Bebika's attitude and anger and wrongdoings. She always supports Bebika against the other person. When Bebika and Abhishek had a fight, she did not call out Bebika but did slam Abhishek. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: After Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid's behaviour with Manisha Rani raises eyebrows; netizens say, 'Tharki'

Trending Now

Talking about her equation with Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, Pooja has been talking negatively about him since the first week. She found his language crass and even disrespectful. Pooja has maintained this stance of Abhishek till now. However, they have been making it up every now and then and something goes wrong every now and then between them too. Abhishek's sister is very upset with Pooja as well. She has been openly talking about Bebika and Pooja targeting Abhishek.

Do you think Pooja Bhatt is favouring Bebika and unnecessarily targeting Abhishek Malhan? Vote here:

Meanwhile, as per the live feed and online buzz, Abhishek Malhan has become the new captain of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He was given a task to report rule-breaking inside the house of Salman Khan hosted reality TV show. Abhishek completed the task and became the captain. And since then, the other gang members as per online buzz, that is, Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt are not able to handle him being the captain.