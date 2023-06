Bigg Boss OTT 2 is on and within two days, it has already managed to grab audiences' attention. It was on June 17 that host Salman Khan introduced the contestants of the show. From Akanksha Puri to Pooja Bhatt - a lot of known names entered the Bigg Boss OTT house. And the drama has already begun. Fights, romance and everything else is taking place inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. The big part of the show remains to be elimination. It seems the second elimination has taken place. Palak Purswani has been eliminated but wait, there is more. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fukra Insaan's brother Nischay Malhan calls out panel for condescending attitude towards YouTubers [Read Tweets]

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Second elimination takes place?

Palak Purswani and Akanksha Puri entered 's show together but with a clause. Bigg Boss had announced that their fate will be decided by the audience in the next three hours. The audience chose to keep Akanksha Puri in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and eliminate Palak Purswani. But Bigg Boss has given her a second chance to survive in the house. She is to collect 30,000 units of BB currency. All the contestants have been given currency and now, Palak has to convince other contestants to give her the currency to survive in the house. If she manages to do so overnight then she can stay in the house otherwise she gets eliminated. It remains to be seen if Palak Purswani gets eliminated or not or the housemates help her to be in the game for long.

Puneet Superstar eliminated

Prior to her, Puneet Superstar got eliminated from the house. On first day itself, Puneet was asked to leave the house as he destroyed Bigg Boss OTT 2's property. His behaviour wasn't deem appropriate as put toothpaste on his face and handwash on his head. Despite warning, Puneet Superstar's behaviour did not change. He was then asked to leave.

Romance in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

Meanwhile, there seems to be some romance brewing between Manisha Rani and Jad Hadid. She even kissed him on his cheeks and said I Love You already. Looks like this season is going to be pretty high on romance.