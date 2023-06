Bigg Boss OTT 2 has gone on floors. Last evening, Salman Khan introduced the contestants of the show. From Akanksha Puri, Falaq Naaz, Abhishek Malhan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Manisha Rani, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani and many more are a part of the contestants' list. Pooja Bhatt is also one of the contestants this season adding to the excitement of fans. Bigg Boss is always about tasks, fights, and survival but elimination is a big part of it. And the first elimination of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is here already. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fukra Insaan and Puneet Superstar grab maximum attention on social media [Read Tweets]

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar is OUT already?

A video that has been shared on social media has that Puneet Superstar is the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. The decision has been made by the housemates. In the video, Bigg Boss announces that since all the housemates feel that they cannot live in the house with Puneet Superstar, he has to exit the show. Within a day of entering the house, Puneet Superstar has been shown the door. He gave it back to Bigg Boss stating that he is not afraid of any warnings. To cameras, he said that it does not matter to him even if he gets eliminated. Earlier, Puneet Superstar was given a warning by Bigg Boss over his actions. Within a few hours of entering the house, he applied toothpaste on his face and also emptied handwash and applied on his hair.

Watch the video of Puneet Supertar's elimination below:

Well, it seems the game has already begun. During the premiere night, it was Puneet Superstar who has grabbed quite a lot of attention as he answered the questions of panel. Well, the first elimination is done and it remains to be seen how the game is played from here on. It's not going to be an easy journey for the contestants as a lot of power is in the hands of the audience this time. From whether they will get Ration or not, to tasks and eliminations - audience will have a lot of say in show.