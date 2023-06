Bigg Boss OTT 2 has gripped everyone. The show began on June 17 and since then all its contestants are trending on social media. From Pooja Bhatt to Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdev, all the contestants of the show have managed to grab audiences' attention. And within 10 days, two eliminations have already taken place. Puneet Superstar and Palak Purswani got eliminated in the first week of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now comes the third elimination. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui has been eliminated from the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 2 Update: Pooja Bhatt Discusses Beating her alcohol addiction at 44

It was just yesterday that the nomination task took place. Housemates nominated Jiya Shankar and Aaliya Siddiqui. And the result is already here. As per the voting, Jiya Shankar is safe this week and Aaliya Siddiqui has been eliminated from the show. Her journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house lasted for 10 days and it was quite an eventful one. She entered the house to change her image and rather she got into many fights. Pooja Bhatt blamed her for using the victim card in the house by constantly talking about her divorce. Aaliya also nominated Pooja Bhatt in yesterday's process. Prior to her eviction, another major drama unfolded inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as Bebika Dhurve created a huge ruckus over Aaliya Siddiqui forgetting her sanitary napkin in the bathroom. Aaliya managed to make a few friends in Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan and more.

Here's the video of Aaliya Siddiqui's elimination.

Some of her fans are feeling that Aaliya Siddiqui was targetted and that she did not deserve to be eliminated from the show.

#Bebika & #PoojaBhatt r the most negative ppl in the#BiggBossOTT2#BiggBoss giving weightage to these negative ppl is utter shameful!!#AaliyaSiddiqui is a genuine & graceful lady. Her eviction was targeted. — Donna (@priyaasrk) June 27, 2023

It now remains to be seen what happens next in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. As the show is going to be only six weeks long, fans can expected the unexpected by midweek eliminations, double eliminations and more. The show is pretty interesting and entertaining this time!