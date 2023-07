Bigg Boss OTT 2 has reached its fourth week. The interesting twists have left fans glued to the screen. Salman Khan is the host and the Weekend Ka Vaars with him are always entertaining. Now, it is time for nominations. Last week, nobody got eliminated from the show even though nine contestants were in the danger zone. This time, five contestants have been nominated for elimination. A task took place inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and five contestants have been nominated. Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve are again in the danger zone. Who will get eliminated this week? Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fukra Insaan's fans jump into his defence as they find discrepancies in statements; 'Stop Defaming Abhishek' becomes the top trend

Well, before anyone from the five gets eliminated from the show, here's an interesting poll. Who among Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve is likely to be shown the door? Pooja Bhatt is among the strongest contestant in the house right now. All of the contestants look up to her and she is among the most vocal ones compared to the rest. Manisha Rani brings the entertainment factor to Bigg Boss OTT 2. She is the one who keeps everyone entertained by flirting, singing, rhyming and more. Bebika Dhurve is among the loudest contestant in the house. She has had massive fights with Abhishek Malhaan, Jad Hadid and others. Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz were the fence sitters over the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. They were schooled by Salman Khan do not share their opinions in the house and are not participating in the game. Though their game has changed post Salman Khan's advice.

With this, who is likely to get eliminated from the show this week? VOTE NOW.

Meanwhile, the last to leave the house was Cyrus Broacha. In yesterday's episode, Bigg Boss informed Cyrus that due to a family emergency, his family has requested his exit from the show. He left the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house without even saying bye to anyone. It was on humanitarian grounds that he was asked to leave the show. Over the Weekend Ka Vaar, Cyrus pleaded to Salman Khan that he wants to leave the show as he is unable to cope up with the environment.