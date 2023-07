Bigg Boss OTT 2 is now inching close to its finale and the game has just got interesting. With the entry of wild card contestants Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia, the game has just got entertaining. Though Salman Khan went missing from the last week's Weekend Ka Vaar, he is back to school the contestants over their wrongdoings inside the big house. On Saturday, Salman Khan schooled Jiya Shankar for giving Elvish Yadav soap water to drink and more. But who is getting eliminated this week? Also Read - Bigg Boss 11 fame Bandgee Kallra confirms her separation with Puneesh Sharma with a heartfelt note

Is Falaq Naaz out of Bigg Boss OTT 2?

There is a strong buzz that it is Falaq Naaz who is eliminated from the show. Contestants like Jiya Shankar, Avinash Yadav, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia and more were in the danger zone and it seems it is Falaq Naaz who has been shown the door. A hint of the same comes in a viral video of Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani. In the video, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani are talking about how people with good hearts get eliminated from the show early. They are talking about Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddique and others. Abhishek Malhan also mentions Puneet Superstar and Falaq Naaz. Another video of Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Aashika and Manisha suggests that Jad Hadid is also eliminated. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia gets evicted from Salman Khan’s show; her fans scream unfair

Check out Bigg Boss OTT 2 video below:

Even Bigg Boss Tak tweeted that Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid are out of the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: From insane rules 90s actresses had to follow to her personal tragedies, Pooja Bhatt makes major revelations

BREAKING! Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz are EVICTED from the Bigg Boss OTT house Retweet If happy!#BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 22, 2023

Well, it will be seen in today's episode that who gets eliminated from the show. Salman Khan will be back on Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar and would name the contestant who has been eliminated from the show. Will it be Falaq Naaz? Let's wait and watch.