Bigg Boss OTT 2 game is changing every minute. In 10 days, fans would get to know the winner of the show. Elvish Yadavn entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wildcard contestant but he managed to get on par with all the other stars in the house. He is among the top contenders and he trends on social media almost every day. He has a strong backing of his fans who are rooting and cheering for him with full force. He is good friends with Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar. But in today's episode, Elvish seemed to have decoded Manisha Rani's game. Abhishek Malhan tried to stand up for Manisha Rani but now Elvish' fans are upset with him.

On Twitter, 'Elvish Is The Boss' is trending with full force along with Elvish Yadav. Fans are sharing clips of his argument with Manisha Rani. He tries to share his opinions but it leads to an argument of sorts. Elvish in indirectly also called Manisha's behaviour fake and that did not go down well with her.

Abhishek Malhan is the last captain of the house, which means, he is the first finalist of the house too. Now it remains to be seen who joins him in the list of finalist. This week, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar in the danger zone. Let's see what happens next in Salman Khan's show.