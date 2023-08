Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently came to an end. YouTuber Elvish Yadav lifted the trophy. He created history by being the first wildcard contestant to win Salman Khan's show. He defeated Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan in the race to win the trophy. He received unimaginable amounts of votes that made him the winner. When inside the house, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan's bhaichara became the highlight. They were the closest friends even though Abhishek Malhan said that he does not consider a wildcard contestant deserve to win. Even after Elvish Yadava lifted the trophy, on stage he said that he would like to share it with Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani as they were his closest friends. During the grand finale, Abhishek Malhan had to be hospitalised as he contracted dengue. Why didn't Elvish Yadav not visit Fukra Insaan in the hospital? Also Read - Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Nora Fatehi and other Bigg Boss stars' inspiring rags to riches stories

In a video that has made its way to social media, Elvish Yadav reveals the reason. He addressed the negativity that is being spread around the two and stated that due to security reasons he has been locked in a hotel room. He said that their bhaichara is still on and that they have decided to meet in Delhi. He was supposed to go to the hospital but Abhishek informed him that he has been discharged. Last evening, Abhishek Malhan and his parents were papped at the airport as they left for Delhi. Also Read - After Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, these YouTubers would make for exciting contestants on Bigg Boss 17

Check out Elvish Yadav's video below:

Elvish Yadav responded to one who were spreading negativity. Elvish is under the protocol of JioCinema and locked in a hotel room due to security reasons. He talked to Abhishek Malhan over a phone call and has plans to meet him in Delhi. Bhaichara on top!pic.twitter.com/hgKOio6h5l — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 16, 2023

Though Elvish Yadav could not visit, other Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants like Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Aashika Bhatia and Aaliya Siddiqui made a trip to the hospital to check on Abhishek Malhan. Photos of them posing with Fukra Insaan went viral on social media. Also Read - Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar and other Bigg Boss OTT 2 stars meet Abhishek Malhan in the hospital, see pics

Well, we guess fans are desperately waiting to see Elvish Yadav and Fukra Insaan together. Watch this space for more entertainment news.