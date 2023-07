Bigg Boss OTT 2 is making news all over since last night. YouTuber Elvish Yadav burst out in tears after Salman Khan blasted him on national TV. This happened because he had said some abusive words to Bebika Dhurve during the task. Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani had a massive fight where the former pushed the latter. Manisha Rani went to the two boys, Fukra Insaan and Elvish Yadav who gave it back to Bebika Dhurve. The heated fight was the highlight of the week. Salman Khan slammed Elvish Yadav for such words in Bigg Boss OTT 2. He also trolled him for his fan base as per those who watched the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar feels unsafe around Elvish Yadav; Pooja Bhatt REACTS

He asked Elvish Yadav if he was arrogant about his fans on YouTube. He said no one pays Rs 500 to see them. This has upset many. The entire YouTuber community felt that such a comment was not needed. Angry fans of Elvish Yadav slammed him on social media. Salman Khan is getting incessant hate messages on Twitter. Fans went to the extent of sayign that it is better to support Lawrence Bishnoi. Salman Khan and Elvish Yadav are in a big bad fight. Now, a screenshot of Goldy Brar's message for Elvish Yadav is going viral on Twitter. He has told people to show full support to the YouTuber in the viral screenshot. But many are saying that is fake. This is how people reacted on Twitter...

iski jimmedari khi goldy brar ne to nhi le li — Ajeet yadav (@ajityadas) July 30, 2023

Gangster Goldy Brar support systumm ??

UNBREAKABLE ELVISH YADAV pic.twitter.com/1r7KTl1huE — Bobby Yadav (@Bobby_Yadavv) July 30, 2023

But no one has verified the source of that message from Goldy Brar. The social media handle of the gangster is not known to the public. As we know, Lawrence Bishnoi on the alleged instructions of Goldy Brar carried out the daylight murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. It is one of the most shocking events in Punjab in recent times.