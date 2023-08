Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants are going through the most emotional phase in the show right now, and that is seeing their family after a long time. The fans are also getting emotional with this episode, and they have been eagerly waiting to see Elvish Yadav's mom make an entry in the show, but his mother couldn't make it, and it was his father who was seen entering the show, and Elvish looked a tad bit disappointed, and he hugged him and asked if all is well at home. Elvish fans are sharing one of the videos of his sister where she claimed that his mom is going to enter the show. But wonder why Elvish's mom couldn't make it? Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt reveals if Alia Bhatt watches the show or not; 'Before entering the house...'

Elvish's father was extremely jovial, just like him, and won hearts by saying that his son could show some love to him as well, as he knew, even as he was eagerly waiting for his mom. Everyone gives a small laugh to this, and Elvish hugs his father extremely tight towards him. Elvish is one of the strongest contestants in the house, and there have been claims that he might only win the title of the show.

In fact, other contestants parents who made Na's entry even mentioned that Elvish is the strongest among them. Mahesh Bhatt also heaped praises for Elvish and got him a great player and even gave him a hint about his popularity outside the house. Right now, fans are crazy for Elvish, Abhishek Malhan, and Manisha Rani; these three are the most popular and entertaining contestants in the house.