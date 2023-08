Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in the finale week. The grand finale of the show will happen on August 14. Until now, Jiya Shankar, Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani are in the race. They are doing their best to win over the audience and come closer to the winner’s trophy. Before the big finale, the last nominations task happened in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. For the nomination task, the house was divided into three groups. The first group was Bebika and Pooja while the second group had Elvish and Manisha. The last group had Jiya and Abhishek. While Abhishek is the captain of the house, he is safe and is already the finalist. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev reveals he had dinner with Falaq Naaz and family after eviction; shares his feelings were real

The group which will be saved will directly enter the finals. The others will get nominated. The task is about one of the partners talking about other housemates in the activity area. The other partner will have to count the timing and will ring the bell in the activity area when it is 27 mins.

Bebika and Pooja win the task

The group which comes close to 27 mins will win. Bebika and Pooja won the task but Elvish Yadav was not happy with it. While announcing the winners, Bigg Boss had also said that the uncut version of this task is available and the contestants who have doubts can check that after they are out of the house.

Later, Elvish was seen complaining about the result to Manisha. He said that he had counted very well then how can Pooja and Bebika win. He also said that he will check the uncut version. Bigg Boss then slammed Elvish for doubting them.

Bigg Boss gets angry

Bigg Boss said, “We have done sixteen seasons and like every season, I was sure someone will doubt my integrity. This is the reason I asked you guys to check the results through your own eyes after the show. But if Elvish wants he can check now but what will he do if I prove him wrong?”

Talking about the results, Bebika and Pooja clocked in 30mins while Jiya and Abhishek did for 39mins. Elvish and Manisha did for 38 mins.