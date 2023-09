Bigg Boss OTT 2 was quite popular and got all the love from the audience. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT was a huge hit. The show ended on August 14 and Elvish Yadav became the winner of the show. Elvish created history as he is the first wild card contestant to win a season of Bigg Boss. Elvish Yadav has a massive and crazy fan following. One negative word about the Youtuber and you will see millions and billions of fans coming out for his support. Also Read - Arjun Bijlani finally talks about his tweet against Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav

Elvish was recently seen speaking to Shehnaaz Gill about Bigg Boss OTT 2 and his life. Shehnaaz Gill hosts a special show titled Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Elvish was seen in an interview with her and spoke about the rule about Bigg Boss that he felt was true.

Elvish Yadav did not get his prize money from Bigg Boss

He said that he thought it was a rule that wild card contestants do not win the show. He asked the same thing to the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 100 times before entering the show. However, the makers told him that whoever gets the most number of votes will win the show.

Further they spoke about mobiles phones. They joked about have multiple mobile phones. Shehnaaz asked Elvish when he will buy his fourth mobile. Elvish told her that he wants to buy a new phone but he will buy only when the Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers give him his Rs 25 lakhs cash prize.

Hearing this, Shehnaaz Gill was shocked. She asked him that if he really hasn’t received the prize money. She then said that this is not a right thing.

Later, Elvish opened up about getting many reality show offers and also mentioned that he is planning to take up one of the reality shows soon.

Elvish's controversies

Elvish recently got into a controversy after Asim Riaz took an indirect dig at him during his concert. Asim claimed that no one can come and take his and Sidharth Shukla’s place. This comment did not go well with Elvish. He slammed Asim in one of his Youtube videos.

Elvish then got into an online spat with actor Arjun Bijlani. Arjun had shared a tweet about a Bigg Boss contestant not respecting woman. Arjun did not take any name but Elvish took it on himself and replied to the tweet.

He called Arjun a woman in his tweet. Post that Arjun did not reply to Elvish Yadav.