Bigg Boss OTT 2: In this Weekend ka Vaar, the viewers witnessed Salman Khan strongly lashing out at Jiya Shankar for giving Elvish Yadav surf water. Salman schooled Jiya and made her realise the grave mistake that she has made looks bad on her and not anyone else, while the actress accepts her mistake and apologises for the same. However, Salman wasn't very convinced with the apology and slammed Jiya for saying that by smiling one doesn't ask for an apology. Elvish Yadav, who has made a wildcard entry, is winning hearts, and his popularity is reaching its peak each day. And the influencer is seen roasting Jiya Shankar very strongly and getting personal with his roasting, which makes the girl feel a little low.

Meanwhile, Jiya Shankar's fans have come out in huge support of her and are calling her the queen of the house.

Finally #JiyaShankar official team has revealed that she got MAIN LEAD role in a Big-Budget movie frm a Famous production house

I told you guys just have faith on God everything will be fine after #BiggBosOTT2

Finally she got what she deserves now idc about these reelers#Abhiya pic.twitter.com/fO7NWk9XgA — ???? (@NoPersonal_Info) July 23, 2023

Elvish Yadav is seen roasting Jiya and calling her the snake of the house. Later, you see him roasting everyone in the house, including Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Bebika, Jad, and more. In the weekend ka vaar, there will be double evictions, and it was claimed that Falaq Naaz has been eliminated from the house because she looked least interested in being a part of the show, while reports suggest that Jad will also be evicted from Salman Khan's show.