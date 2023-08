It was a tough fight between Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan and Elvish Yadav for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 win. And Elvish Yadav was declared as the winner of the season. For a while, Abhishek Malhan was missing from the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He was reportedly hospitalised because of his ill health. After a while, Abhishek was brought back on the show. He continued to shoot despite being unwell. And after the show, as Abhishek made his way with his family outside, Elvish's fans gathered around his car and chanted 'systum'. Abhishek's fans are furious. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav wins hearts with his THIS gesture towards Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani [View Pics]

Elvish Yadav supporters gather around Abhishek Malhan's car

A video of Abhishek Malhan is going viral on social media and in entertainment news. In the video, we see Abhishek sitting in the car with his mother and father. They are sitting beside him in the car, holding his hands. And as the car is moving, Elvish Yadav's supporters are seen chanting 'systum' in front of his car. As per the buzz online, Abhishek was leaving for the hospital with his family and it seems Elvish's fans were blocking their way.

Watch the video of Abhishek leaving for the hospital here:

Latest Abhishek update - Left for The Hospital. Abhishek was leaving for the hospital with uncle and aunty and some elvish fans blocking his way. bhai atleast bande ki tabiyat ka to khayal karlo :))#AbhishekMalhan #Abhisha pic.twitter.com/k79zw3TgmD — A L E X (@urAlex_) August 14, 2023

Fukra Insaan fans are furious

There has been a fandom war between Abhishek Malhan fans and Elvish Yadav's fans. Interestingly, they both belong to the YouTube community and have taken Bigg Boss to new heights together. But the rivalry between the fans has been quite visible. After seeing the video, Abhishek Malhan's fans are slamming those supporters. They are calling it cheap and disgusting behaviour on their part. Have a look at the tweets here:

Unko bss jeetne ki padi hai

Koi jeeye ya mare usse farak nahi padta Sad reality ??? — Mukesh M (@mukkuseervi02) August 14, 2023

Shame on them .. Jaldi recover ho ja Abhi ??♥️♥️♥️♥️ — MANISHA LOVER (Abhisha)♥️ (@soumiliroy455) August 14, 2023

Toxic fans — Joydippaul (@Joydipp48475741) August 14, 2023

I really don't like Elvish fan bhot toxic fan hai uske ekdm vele hai koi respect naam ki chiz nhi hai Abhishek ki tabiyat thik nhi hai — Harshita Singh (@Harshitasingh_8) August 14, 2023

Kaise fans hai yarr ye elvish ke shame on you — Sushant Markad (@sushatmarkad) August 14, 2023

That's Really Sad — Shailendra Choudhary (@SheluChoudhary) August 14, 2023

Disgusting fans as always — Drashti Dev (@drashti_dev) August 14, 2023

Emotionless log hai yai .kise kai emotion samajnai ji shamta Nhi hai in logo mai — Soban (@Soban50547776) August 14, 2023

What the heck , was he not going through a lot already?? — Mayuri Bangal (@BangalMayuri) August 14, 2023

Cheap fans — Krystle (@krystel2214) August 14, 2023

Sirf hate faila sakte hai yeh log — Jyoti Rupa? (@JyotiRupa6) August 14, 2023

@ElvishYadav bhai tumare fans ko dekh lo Bhai

Elvish sahi hai pr tumare fans bht bekar — Tejran (@Tejran023) August 14, 2023

sharam nahi hai bilkul

chalo woh winner nahi bnna but yeh toh naa krte.kisi hospital bhi naa jaane de (no hate for elvish army isme ache log bhi hai) but jo yeh piche piche chilla rahe hai sirf unke liye boli mai ki sharam krlo yaar thoda,"happy bcuz wildcard winner elvish hai". — xena.skosma (@XSkosma) August 14, 2023

That's why I like Elvish but not his fans? — Krrish Kashyap (@Krrish7i) August 14, 2023

Very Shameful — M Masih (@manilamasih777) August 14, 2023

Humanity nhi hai yaar in logo ki ab kaha hai elvish?? Elvish ki bhaichara — Tamanna Aziz (@ummes8685) August 14, 2023

Literally toxic!! — Aman Desai (@AmanDesai2845) August 14, 2023

Badtameezi ki bhi hadd hoti hai yrr? — Tannu (@tannu___2003) August 14, 2023

Yeh log itna niche gir chuke h ki yeh insaniyat hi bhool gye h aur Elvish ko Mubarak ho aise logo ka support aise fans !!! Yeh log tabiyat ka kya khal karenge inke fandom ne toh publically kaha na "Abhishek maar jaye to maja aa jayega" yeh jit jit nhi h Elvish ji — Shraboni Sharma (@shraboni_sharma) August 14, 2023

Watch the video of bonds and friendship inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2 here:

Abhishek Malhan was hospitalised last evening it seems. His sister, Prerna had revealed the same on her Twitter handle. She also revealed that because of his ill health, he would not be performing for the fans. Instead, we saw Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani shooting a short segment in their dance video for Abhishek. It was a sweet gesture on their part. That’s not it, Elvish Yadav also shared his trophy with Abhishek and Manisha after winning. It shows what an amazing guy, Elvish is. For Abhishek, we only wish that he gets well soon as he would be no doubt happy about Elvish’s win.