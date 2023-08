Bigg Boss OTT 2 is among the most-talked about shows. This week is very high on emotions as family members of the contestants entered the house. Mahesh Bhatt entered to support Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani's father, Abhishek Malhan's mother, Avinash Sachdev's mother and more entered the house. To support wildcard contestant Elvish Yadav, his father entered the house. He expected hos mother to enter the show, but his father came to great him. Elvish Yadav's father brough a new wave of fun and entertainment inside the house. He spoke with all the contestants including Manisha Rani. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav looks disappointed after seeing his father enter the show as he was expecting his mother; fans feel him

There was an incident when Manisha Rani asked Elvish Yadav for a kiss. He was sleeping then and she insisted that he kisses her on cheeks. In all fun, the kissing episode came up and Elvish Yadav's father shared his two scents on it. He told her that it is a family show and some acts do not look good on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt reveals if Alia Bhatt watches the show or not; 'Before entering the house...'

#ElvishYadav's father tells #ManishaRani about she trying to ki$$ #Elvish Yeh Family show hai, Kuch cheezen lagti hain, kuch nahi. 1 ya 2 baar cheezen ho to achi lagti hain but zyada ho to achi nahi lagti — BiggBoss Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) August 1, 2023

Apart from this, another video of Manisha Rani has gone viral in which she is seen seeking blessings of Elvish Yadav's father's blessings. It came across that Elvish's father wasn't expecting Manisha Rani to seek blessing and he laughed. Manisha Rani then in fun even asked Elvish Yadav's father whether he is khadoos. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Gangster Goldy Brar sends death threats to Salman Khan for insulting Elvish Yadav?

Check out Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav's father's video below:

Manisha ne Jabardasti Aashirwad Liya Uncle Ji Se While Jiya Ko Uncle Ji Specially Aashirwad Diya Aur Gale Lagaya It’s very much evident that Manisha is doing over now#ElvishYadav #ManishaRani #AbhishekMalhan #JiyaShankar #Abhisha #Abhiya #BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/QcRtkiM4y0 — Bigg Boss_Tak ?️ (@renu2469) August 1, 2023

Elvish's father to #ManishaRani : "Tum humesha dusre ke kandhe pe bandook rakhke chalateho wo band kardo bass. " When Elvish's father exposed fake rani ?, she said that you are a khadoos. Lol ?#Abhiya #ElvishYadav #BBOTT2 #BBOTT #AbhishekMalhan pic.twitter.com/7nFhVOSQX3 — ABHIYA? (@nawab_hasim) August 1, 2023

What is your take on the same? For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com.