Puneet Superstar created history. The Indian content creator became the first ever Bigg Boss contestant to get evicted within 24 hours of his entry into the house. He entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 on June 17 along with other contestants but was shown the door given his absurd antics in the house. While entering the show, the contestants had to answer tough questions from the panel that included Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan. He received backlash on social media as he allegedly termed Puneet Superstar's content 'cringe'. Now, he has given it back to the rapper.

Puneer Superstar hits back at MC Stan

During the panel discussion, MC Stan had asked Puneet Superstar what he has to say to people calling his content cringe. To this, Puneet said that he does not copy anyone and he is what he is. MC Stan then said that even he found his content cringe. All the Puneet Supersta's fans came out in strong support and slammed the rapper for his words. Now, a video has gone viral on social media in which Puneet is addressing the same. Not just MC Stan, He even accuses Bigg Boss and says that Puneet 'Super star tha aur super star hi rahega'.. Puneet calls him 'nalla' and whatnot. The video is filled with profanities as he makes use of words like 'Nalle' and whatnot.

Watch Puneet Superstar's video below:

Lord Puneet Superstar replied to BB16 Winner MC Stan who called his content a cringe. pic.twitter.com/lJo15WxD0Z — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 19, 2023

When inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Puneet Superstar got handwash on his head, applied toothpaste and got into verbal arguments with many. He even moved Bigg Boss' camera. Then the housemates were given a decision to make whether to keep him in the house or not. They decided to eliminate him. Ever since then Puneet Superstar's videos are going viral on social media and his supporters are showcasing their power.

