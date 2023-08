Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended yesterday and Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner. He created history by being the first wild card contestant to have won Bigg Boss OTT 2. In these 17 years, none of the wild cards could win the show. This time too, many fans and even Elvish’s good friend inside the house, Abhishek Malhan felt that a wild card will not win. However, Elvish has done it. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Exclusive: Pooja Bhatt reacts to Abhishek Malhan's arrogance; says, 'Overconfidence is an ugly trait'

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan emerged as the first runner up of the show and Manisha Rani is the second runner up. Bebika Dhurve secured the fourth position and Pooja Bhatt was placed fifth in the show. Bebika and Manisha had a 'khatta-meetha' relationship in the house.

They began as friends first but later they had some ugly fights in the show. Bebika Dhurve spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and revealed that she was hurt by Manisha's behaviour towards her.

Bebika on her fights with Manisha Rani

Bebika said, “Ghar ke andar mai bahut hurt ho gayi thi ki vo meri itni acchi dost hone ke bawajut apne convenience ke hisab se rishte badal rahi thi. Mujhe dismiss kar rahi thi mujhe dhikkar rahi thi. Bewajah ki fights, fake fights create kar rahi thi. Kafi hurt Hui thi mai toh kafi trust issues ho gaye the uske sath. But abhi Maine mere doors open rakhe hai aur open arms ke sath aur clean slate ke sath usse welcome karungi.”

(I was hurt inside the house because she was my best friend and even after that she changed the relationships as per her convenience. She dismissed me and created fake fights without any reason. I was very hurt and had a lot of trust issues. However, now I have kept my doors open and will welcome her with open arms.)

Grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2

The grand finale episode of the show was full of entertainment. Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Jiya Shankar and others contestants of the show were present. Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday were also seen on the show for promoting their new film, Dream Girl 2.