Elvish Yadav changed the entire systumm of Bigg Boss by becoming the first wild card winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He not only won the trophy but even millions of hearts and made some real friends for life, and they are Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani. Their camaraderie will never change, as they claim. Manisha Rani, who was also a deserving winner of the show, spoke exclusively to BollywoodLife after coming out and she bared her heart out. One of the questions she was asked by us was about Abhishek NOT choosing her but Elvish Yadav as the winner, despite her being his friend from the start.

Manisha Rani said," It's not like if he is my friend he should choose only me; my friendship is not based on profit or loss; even if he had nominated me 10 times in the show, my friendship would be intact; plus, he always wanted someone to win from the YouTube community, and both Elvish and Abhishek come from YouTube, and what is wrong with promoting your own people? So somewhere I understood his point". Manisha later added," Hamari dosti, hamara rishta ye jeet haar pe nahi hota yaar ye choti si baat dil pe le le toh kya."

Manisha is indeed called the queen of hearts, and she lives by this tag. The Bihari girl is proud of her journey and even spoke about how she is ready to be a part of Bigg Boss 17 as well. Talking about going to Bigg Boss 17, Manisha Rani said," Of course I would love to go, and if I get the offer, it would be an honour to me. Bigg Boss has given me a lot of name and fame".

Manisha Rani's journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2 was remarkable, and the girl today has become a household name. And soon we might see her doing other reality shows or films, as there are many Bigg Boss contestants who have made it sky high after their stint got over in the house, and the classic example is Shehnaaz Gill.