Bigg Boss OTT 2 has ended but the show is still trending on social media. Elvish Yadav has won the show and is the first wild card to have taken the trophy home. He has a massive fan following on social media and hence got a lot of support. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is the first runner up of the show while Manisha Rani emerged as the second runner up. Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt secure the fourth and fifth place respectively.

Manisha has had an amazing journey. She got a lot of support from Pooja Bhatt in the beginning. However, towards the end, we saw Pooja Bhatt criticizing Manisha for her behaviour. Manisha Rani too did not like the way Pooja treated her. Recently, we also heard Pooja saying that she would not be comfortable meeting Manisha personally.

Manisha has now reacted to Pooja Bhatt's not so good behaviour with her. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Manisha said, "Mujhe lagta hai ki aaj bhi agar Pooja Bhatt di mujhe agar milna chahegi toh vo ek bahut badi hasti hai, experience holder hai aur vo Pooja Bhatt hai. Vo as a person bhi acchi hai toh hum kabhi bhi Aisa nahi bolenge ki mujhe unse milna nahi hai. Ye feelings hum kisi ke liye rakhte nahi hai. Itna nafrat mere Dil mein nahi hoga. Mai maaf karne Wale logo mein se hu. Toh chahe Pooja di ho ya Bebika ho mujhse aakar milenge toh mai Dil khol kar unse baat karungi. But vo mujhse nahi milna chahate toh vo unka call hai. Har insaan ka samaj alag hota hai. Unki Nazar mein hum unko pasand nahi ate aur puri duniya ko hum pasand aate hai toh hum Puri duniya pe focus karenge unpe nahi."

(I feel that even if Pooja Bhatt wants to meet me today, she is a big celebrity and also a nice person so I will not say that I don’t want to meet. I don’t have such feelings for anyone. I don’t have so much of hatred for anyone. I am someone who forgives. So if Pooja di aur Bebika want to meet me, I will meet them open heartedly. But if they don’t want to meet me then it is their call. Every person is different. In her opinion I am not good but the whole world likes me then I will concentrate on the world and not her.)