Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended last night. Elvish Yadav created history by being the first wild card contestant to win Bigg Boss OTT 2. It has been 17 years and none of the wild cards have ever won. Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner up of the show while Manisha Rani is the second runner up. Bebika Dhurve secured the fourth place in the finals while Pooja Bhatt ended up with the fifth place. Also Read - Independence Day 2023: Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Palak Purswani talks about people considering August 15 as a holiday

Pooja Bhatt has been called the most dignified contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Many fans believe that she played the game in a classy way and did not compromise on her honesty. Speaking to BollywoodLife about her journey, Pooja said, “It was a very insightful journey, a journey into my own heart. Mai andar gayi with no pre-conceived notions. Jaise aap dark kamre mein enter karte hai bina koi road map ke aur ab jab mai nikli hu with my head held high, with my heart overflowing and my spine intact. I think there is a lot people can say about life and coming in Bigg Boss house. Maine ye seekha hai ki ye game jo hai, ye show jo hai apko girata nahi hai. Ye iss show ka format nahi hai kisiko jaleel karna, aap khud girte hai, aur aap khud jaleel hote hai.” (It was a very insightful journey, a journey into my own heart. I went inside with no pre-conceived notions just like one enters a dark room without any road map and I have come out with my head held high and with my heart over-flowing and my spine intact. I think there is a lot people can say about life and coming in Bigg Boss house. I have learnt that this game show does not put you down, you fall down yourself and gain disrespect.) Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav ignores Dhruv Rathee’s dig at him; admits he did roast Salman Khan and explains why

Pooja Bhatt on reaching the finale

“I think mere contemporaries mein se koi courageous enough hote nahi jane ke liye but I hope iske baad log jayenge meri journey ko dekh ke. I feel kabhi kabhi fiction ki duniya kaafi nahi hoti hai. Bigg Boss ek reality show hai aur apko ek mauka deta hai zindagi ko chakhne ka. I have gone out there and taken a big bite out of life and I have come out with my head held high. I was in the top five with kids who are young and popular with immense followers. I have kept the 50s flag flying high. I think it’s a win,” she added. (I think my contemporaries have not been courageous enough to do the show but I hope after watching my journey they do it. I feel the world of fiction is not enough. Bigg Boss is a reality show that gives you an opportunity to taste life. I have gone out there and taken a big bite out of life and I have come out with my head held high. I was in the top five with kids who are young and popular with immense followers. I have kept the 50s flag flying high. I think it’s a win.) Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Vs Bigg Boss 16: Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, MC Stan success a threat for TV stars on Salman Khan show?

Trending Now

Pooja Bhatt’s father, Mahesh Bhatt was also present for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale.