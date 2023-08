Bigg Boss OTT 2 won hearts. The show has now ended, and we have all got the winner. Elvish Yadav has won the show and is the first wild card contestant who has taken the trophy home. Elvish also got Rs 25 lakhs cash prize for his win. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan emerged as the first runner up of the show. Manisha Rani secured the third place. Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt got the fourth and the fifth place respectively. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Exclusive: Pooja Bhatt is proud of her journey; says, 'I made it to top five with kids who are young and popular'

Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan have had a Tom and Jerry kind of relationship throughout the show. Abhishek was the only one who has been going against Pooja and sorting it again with her. Recently, Pooja had made Abhishek understand that over-confidence is not good for his game. Also Read - Independence Day 2023: Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Palak Purswani talks about people considering August 15 as a holiday

Pooja Bhatt on Abhishek Malhan's over-confidence

Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Pooja Bhatt revealed if Abhishek’s over-confidence got him one rank down. Pooja said, “I want to say that I genuinely have a lot of affection for Abhishek. Hamare takkar bahut hue hai. But I think mere liye sabse bada compliment tha jab Abhishek ne mere paas aakar kaha ki mai aap jaise aur Bhatt sahab jaise insaan ko kabhi mila hi nahi hu aur aapka ek aura hai aur mai chahata hu ki ek din mera bhi aisa aura ho. I told him aura jo hai na uske sath aap paida nahi hote hai. Nahi hi vo ek dukan se aap kharid sakte hai. Ek aura develop karne ke liye aapko girna padta hai utna padta hai aur fir se girna padta hai aur utna padta hai. Life gives you knocks and you develop the aura. For me that was a big compliment and maine usko baar baar bola hai ki over-confidence jo hai sometimes is a very ugly trait.” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav ignores Dhruv Rathee’s dig at him; admits he did roast Salman Khan and explains why

(I want to say that I genuinely have a lot of affection for Abhishek. We fought but I think the biggest compliment I got was when Abhishek said that he has never met a person like me and Mahesh Bhatt in his life. He said that we have a kind of aura and he wants to develops the same. I told him that aura does not come with birth. One has to develop the aura by falling down and getting up and again falling down and getting up. Life gives you knocks and then you develop the aura. For me that was a big compliment and I have always told him that over-confidence is sometimes a very ugly trait.)

Pooja Bhatt further spoke about how Elvish created history by winning the show and that she already predicted that he would win the show. She also spoke about how Elvish has the humility that his father has.