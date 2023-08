Bigg Boss OTT 2 won hearts. The show’s grand finale took place on August 14 and fans are still missing the contestants and the show. The second season of the show was a hit and it got a lot of viewership. Even today, fans want to know about what the contestants are upto now. Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the show. He is the first wild card contestant to have won Bigg Boss. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Elvish Yadav drops a hint about participating on the Salman Khan show

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is the first runner-up of the show. It was a tough fight between Elvish and Abhishek. This season also had many controversies that took place. On the very first day of the show, we had one contestant who was thrown out by Bigg Boss.

Yes, we are talking about Puneet Superstar. He left everyone irritated with his antics in the house. He was seen shouting, throwing liquid soap on himself, wasting the toothpaste and what not. He was also frustrated when his ranking was changed from second place to last position. He accused the Bigg Boss makers of forcefully trying to degrade his position.

He was upset as he could not get a proper bed in the house. Everyone in the house was upset with his behaviour and Bigg Boss asked everyone if they want him out. The contestants further decided to put him out of the show. While in the show, we saw him being close to Abhishek Malhan.

Now, recently, Abhishek’s mother Dimple Malhan shared a video on her Youtube channel. In the video, it was revealed that Abhishek and Puneet Superstar will be collaborating for a project.

Puneet Superstar's allegations against Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers

Puneet was seen interacting with Abhishek and he has made some shocking allegations against the Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers. As per Pinkvilla, Puneet said, “Abhishek bhai mai apko dil se kehna chahta hu ki jo andar maine harkatien kari thi na, bhai yeh meko bola gaya tha asal baat btau ki andar tumhe yeh sab cheeze tumhe karni hai. Bhai dekho mai rajneeti ki vajah se nikala gaya ya kis vajah se nikala gaya mujhe nahi pata, lekin bhagwan ne mujhe 12 ghante m wo de diya jo kisi ko nahi diya.”

(Abhishek bhai, I want to sincerely tell you that I was told that I have to do these things inside. Let me tell you the truth, They asked me to do those antics inside the house. See, I don't know whether I was evicted due to politics or for some other reason, but God gave me those 12 hours that no one else got.)

Earlier too, Puneet Superstar had expressed his thoughts about Bigg Boss OTT 2 through his song, Bigg Boss. He has narrated his side of story through his song against the show.

Puneet Superstar in Lock Upp 2

On the work front, Puneet Superstar will be a part of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp 2. He had confirmed the news and said that Kangana herself called him and also proposed him.