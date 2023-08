Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting all the love. The finale of the show will happen on August 14. The show has been quite popular on social media. Fans have been talking about the contestants on Twitter, Instagram and other platforms. Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani are still a part of the show. The last nominations of the show happened and Elvish, Manish and Jiya got nominated. Recently, Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid got eliminated from the show. Post his exit, Avinash had dinner with his friend, Falaq Naaz and her family. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 actress Jiya Shankar has dated this popular actor, expresses pain over relationships

Jad Hadid had also joint them for a dinner. It was friendship day on Sunday and Falaq celebrated the day with her new friends, Avinash and Jad. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev BREAKS SILENCE on Shafaq Naaz dating rumours; 'Humari industry mein...'

Falaq, Avinash and Jad celebrate friendship day

A video of them has gone viral where Avinash and Jad are seen cutting the friendship day cake with Falaq Naaz, Sheezan Khan and others. The video has been shared by Falaq’s friend on Instagram. Take a look: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Karan Kundrra reveals who should win amongst Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav and others

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Bhadoriya (@abhay_bhadoriya18)

While Avinash was inside the house, it was being reported that he dated Falaq Naaz’s sister Shafaq Naaz. Now, speaking to ETimes, he clarified the reports. He has rubbished all the rumours. He said that such things do not stay hidden in their industry and had he be dating Shafaq Naaz then it would have become big news.

He also spoke about his show with Shafaq Naaz and said that they shot for over 20 days. He added that they bonded well. Earlier, Falaq Naaz had also reacted to these rumours.

Speaking to BollywoodLife, she said, “This is a sensitive topic and I think I need time. I don’t know right now. Let him come out and we will sort this out.”

Falaq Naaz also spoke about doing Bigg Boss 17. She said that she is not sure but she loves Bigg Boss.