Falaq Naaz has become the new captain of the house. She is also the first captain. This has upset people as she was not on top of the audience ranking. Many people feel that is like the of the show while Falaq Naaz is being compared to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Fans of others especially Fukra Insaan fans. As we know, he got the second rank in the audience rating. The first one Puneet Superstar is out of the show. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is trending on social media. The contestants are giving a lot of drama, romance and spice to the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fans hit out at the panel who said that Fukra Insaan was full of hawaa during the premiere. TV journalist Dibang had to face the ire of his fans. A YouTube content creator, Fukra Insaan enjoys a loyal fan following. This is how people are calling out the selection of Falaq Naaz as the captain of the house...

Falaq Naaz is the new captain of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house Voting sirf bewakoof banane ke liye open karte hain#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 20, 2023

So true bewakoof bnane k liy voting on kri ...

No way ki fukra voting me haare — Nikita Chandra (@NikitaC7617) June 20, 2023

true chat section pura fukra insaan se bhara hua hai — Himanshu Gupta (@marathishiv) June 20, 2023

Wtf it's all scripted

This is unfair @TriggeredInsaan you have to look after this is totally clear Abhishek malhan is winner in captaincy task #BiggBossOTT2onJioCinema — Aman Singh (@AmanSin82172489) June 20, 2023

CORECT .. As a passionate fan of @FukraInsaan , I would like to express my thoughts on the recent@BiggBossOTT02

season 2. It is disheartening to see that the show's makers seemingly orchestrated Cyrus' victory, which is simply impossible.??? — aakanksha arya (@aakankshaarya7) June 21, 2023

They have now urged his brother Nishchay Malhan aka Triggered Insaan to look into the matter. Falaq Naaz is an established TV actress. She is also the elder sister of Sheezan M Khan who is now on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Fans have expressed their displeasure on this. We have to see if the makers take notice and make changes.