Bigg Boss OTT 2 is nearing its finale. The show will soon get its winner and fans are already excited to know the name. The contestants of the show are all set and are doing every thing possible to stay in the limelight. Until now, Falaq Naaz, Palak Purswani, Akanksha Puri, Aaliyah Siddiqui, Cyrus Broacha and Puneet Superstar have left the show. Falaq Naaz was recently eliminated. Many were shocked to see her leaving the house as she was one of the strongest contestants. Falaq was not eliminated due to less. The housemates voted her out when Salman Khan asked them who they feel has not shown much efforts to win the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani gets support from netizens after Bebika Dhurve hurts her; fans call the latter 'badtameez'

Falaq was quite close to Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev and Pooja Bhatt inside the house. Pooja was the closest to Falaq and they would spend time together since the start. However, Falaq was later accused of just copying Pooja’s opinion and not having her own. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt decides to quit Salman Khan's show?

She then kept a distance from Pooja and they friendship did not remain the same. A few incidents also happened in the show where Pooja did not like Falaq’s behaviour and even told Bebika that she would not meet Falaq outside. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz shares her excitement for brother Sheezan Khan's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 journey [Exclusive]

Now, speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Falaq Naaz spoke about her relationship with Pooja Bhatt now. She said, “I have always given her a respectful place in my life. It was my responsibility to show my love for her and respect our relationship. But we cannot force anyone to stay with us. So, I don't think I can comment on anything as of now. Everyone has seen me and know what I have done. I don't expect anything from anyone else. I have done my job.”

Falaq also opened up about her journey in the show. She shared, “I would say in one word that it was beautiful. It was a beautiful journey and a wonderful experience. It was once in a lifetime experience. I never thought that I will do Bigg Boss. I did Bigg Boss at that time when I needed it the most in my life. I spoke to Jiya about it as well that I found myself back.”