Falaq Naaz got eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently. She was one of the strongest players and it was quite shocking to see her leaving. The actress was not evicted due to less votes. She was voted out by the housemates. Falaq’s friends, Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar were not happy with her elimination. Falaq Naaz spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively about her connections in the house. She spoke about the close connections she made inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz reveals her top 3; says Avinash Sachdev will now play a strong game [Exclusive]

She said, “As of now, I will say Jiya and then it will be Avinash. I have a different level of connection with Jiya and it will stay the same in future. I have understood that I cannot leave her in my life. Avinash is someone who never left me alone inside the house.” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz explains her relationship with Pooja Bhatt; says, 'We cannot force anyone to...' [Exclusive]

“There was a time inside when the whole house was against us but Avinash stood with me. People did not speak to us maybe because they felt we always plan and plot. But we never spoke about the game. We never made any plans and we did tasks honestly. But planning against someone was not our nature. Everyone thought we are the ones planning and playing the game. Now, when I have come out, I saw the show in a wider perspective, I can say that only me and Avinash were real inside. So, basically only we both were stupid who did not fake it,” she added. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani gets support from netizens after Bebika Dhurve hurts her; fans call the latter 'badtameez'

Trending Now

Falaq also spoke about joining Bigg Boss 17. As we had seen in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, a few contestants were also a part of Bigg Boss 15. Hence, fans are expecting that a few contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2 to be a part of Bigg Boss 17.

Falaq reacted to the same and said, “I am not sure. I think Bigg Boss OTT was enough for me. I don't know and I am not sure. Maybe I will do Bigg Boss 17. I would love to do this show. I think I am in love with the show. Earlier, as a viewer I used to love the show and now that I am a part of it I call the show mine. I have found myself because of the show. The show has made me stronger. I also felt that there is no one better than Bigg Boss himself inside the house.”