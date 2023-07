Bigg Boss OTT 2 has grabbed everyone’s attention ever since it began. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT got much better response than the first one. The contestants made this season an interesting one. The show will soon see the finale and the contestants are now gearing up to be the best. Yesterday, during the weekend ka vaar, host Salman Khan announced the bottom three contestants. Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid were the contestants who got the least votes. Soon, Salman asked the other contestants to decide who amongst the bottom three had not shown any effort towards winning the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav roasts Jiya Shankar; calls her ‘snake’ after Salman Khan lashes out at the actress for giving him surf water

Most of the contestants took Falaq’s name and she was eliminated from the show. While Falaq was inside the house, her closeness to co-contestant Avinash Sachdev was the most talked about. There were rumours that Avinash was earlier in a relationship with Falaq’s sister Shafaq Naaz. Now, speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Falaq Naaz reacted to these rumours. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Eliminations: THIS viral video of Abhishek Malhan suggests Falaq Naaz is OUT of Salman Khan show [WATCH]

Falaq said, “This is a sensitive topic and I think I need time. I don’t know right now. Let him come out and we will sort this out.”

Falaq Naaz also spoke about her journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She shared, “I would say in one word that it was beautiful. It was a beautiful journey and a wonderful experience. It was once in a lifetime experience. I never thought that I will do Bigg Boss. I did Bigg Boss at that time when I needed it the most in my life. I spoke to Jiya about it as well that I found myself back.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 11 fame Bandgee Kallra confirms her separation with Puneesh Sharma with a heartfelt note

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falaq Naazz (@falaqnaazz)

“And it is a very feeling when one finds themselves. Somewhere Falaq was left behind. There was something left behind, something was lost but now the feeling is good. Bigg Boss and the team supported me and I am thankful to them for the opportunity. If I get to see Bigg Boss, I will hug him. It was a roller coaster ride for my emotions inside but it was worth it, “she added.