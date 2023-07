Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been the talk of the town. Very soon, we will get the winner of the show. Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, Jad Hadid are still in the race to win the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy. Falaq Naaz was eliminated from the show this weekend. Falaq was one of the strongest contestants on the show and it was a shock to see her being eliminated. She was quite close to Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz explains her relationship with Pooja Bhatt; says, 'We cannot force anyone to...' [Exclusive]

Falaq Naaz was not evicted due to less votes. The reason for Falaq’s elimination was that she got voted out by the housemates. Salman Khan had asked the housemates to choose one amongst Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz who has not shown any efforts for winning. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani gets support from netizens after Bebika Dhurve hurts her; fans call the latter 'badtameez'

The housemates chose Falaq and she had to leave. Post her eviction, Falaq Naaz spoke to BollywoodLife about her top three contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She said, “My top three are really clear. Actually, I can even name four. Now, I want to see Jiya, Avinash, Pooja Bhatt and even Abhishek. All four of them are strong for me.” She also went on to say that Avinash will not play a strong game after she had to leave the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt decides to quit Salman Khan's show?

“Now, after I have left, I feel Avinash will be stronger. I saw that after I left Avinash did not like a few things that happened. I heard him say that Falaq was not eliminated because of low votes but the housemates voted her out. If I was eliminated because of voting, Salman Khan would have mentioned it. But he said that the housemates took this decision and Bigg Boss did not want it. Now I hope Avinash plays well and I hope he stays strong, “she shared.