Bigg Boss OTT 2 has begun. On 17th June, Salman Khan introduced the contestants of the show. Some of the big names from the TV industry are a part of it. From Bollywood, it is Pooja Bhatt who has entered the show. Other contestants of the show are Akanksha Puri, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya, Cyrus Barucha, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev and many more. Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, BollywoodLife spoke to Falaq Naaz to know about her game plan.

Falaq Naaz talks about Salman Khan and more

Well, with Salman Khan hosting the season, it is given that nobody would be spared from making any wrong move. Over the years, we have seen that nicely schools those who cross a line. So is Falaq Naaz prepared for the same? We asked her how she is planning to escape Salman Khan's wrath, to which, she said, she will try with all her heart to not make mistakes for which she gets yelled at by him. However, she mentioned that nobody is perfect in the world and if she goes wrong then she will take the bashing and learn from it. She was quoted saying, "Nobody is perfect in the world, not even me. Mein ek chhoti si bacchi, insaan hi hun toh galti kardungi. Aur galti karungi toh fir sunungi bhi. Gharpe mummy se sun leti hun, wahan pe Salman Khan se sun lungi".

Talking about her special prep for Bigg Boss OTT 2, she said that she does not believe in any planning. She stated that the show's format is such that the more raw and real you are, the more you connect with fans. The motive behind doing the show is that she wants her fans can know the real Falaq. We also asked who will be her competitor in the house. To this, Falaq Naaz said that her competition is with herself. She said that everyday people explore something new about themselves. Further, she feels that everybody would be her friend in the house. She said that she is quite talkative and an extrovert, so she feels that she will have some kind of equation with everyone.

Falaq Naaz is Sheezan Khan's sister. The actor faced a big controversy after Tunisha Sharma's death. Falaq stood by her brother all the time. During the premiere night, Salman Khan gave Falaq Naaz a pep talk whilst discussing the whole controversy. She said that the family still mourns Tunisha Sharma's death.