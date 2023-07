Bigg Boss OTT 2 will soon get its winner. The grand finale will happen in three weeks and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to put their best game forward. The show and the contestants trend on social media every day. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is getting a good response than the first one. Currently, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, Jad Hadid are in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani tells Abhishek Malhan that she's cool if he falls in love with Jiya Shankar

Falaq Naaz got eliminated from the show recently. The actress got eliminated as the housemates voted her out. Salman Khan had asked the contestants to choose one amongst the bottom three, Avinash, Jad and Falaq who had not shown any effort towards winning the show.

The contestants chose Falaq and she had to leave the house. Falaq and her family recently went through a lot of issues after Sheezan Khan was arrested in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case. Falaq and her family stood strong for Sheezan. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Shiv Thakare slams Jiya Shankar for giving Elvish Yadav surf water to drink; says, 'Don't forget humanity in playing a game' [Watch Video]

Sheezan is now a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. His sister, Falaq has now reacted to his Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 journey. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Falaq said, “I am super happy and proud of him. He has performed well. I am happy for his journey. He got a good break where he went there and found himself. When you meet new people you get confidence and that worked for him. I am thankful to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 team for the opportunity they gave him. They helped us come out of this situation so I am very happy for Sheezan.” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz reacts to sister Shafaq, Avinash Sachdev link-up rumours [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, this year Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Sheezan Khan, Nyrraa M Banerji, and Daisy Shah are the contestants. The show began on July 15.