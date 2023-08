Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav are two top names to come out from Bigg Boss OTT 2. They already have a huge fan base in the YouTube community and now, their fandom has increased considerably. Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan showed friendship inside the house despite having differences of opinion. However, their solo stans outside have been fighting against each other. They have made it Abhishek Malhan vs Elvish Yadav. And Abhishek aka Fukra Insaan has one strong message for all of them. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar shipping Abhiya? Her comment on Abhishek Malhan LIVE grabs attention

Abhishek Malhan's message for solo stans

Abhishek Malhan took to his Twitter handle and penned a message to all those who have been making comparisons between Elvish Yadav and him. He asked them to stop Abhishek VS Elvish. Furthermore, he writes, shutting down all the animosity or frenemies angle between them by saying, "It’s always been ABHISHEK & ELVISH". Well, there you go, bhaichara is above everything. And Bigg Boss OTT 2 was a show that is now done and dusted. There's a winner and a runner up, yes, but it's finished, now move on! His tweet is going viral in Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav breaks another record; beats Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan

Check out Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan's tweet here:

Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar to be on Salman Khan show? Check the latest update

Trending Now

Why did Abhishek tweet about the fandom war?

Well, earlier yesterday, Elvish Yadav came online on Instagram. He broke all previous records with his live. He got about 594K concurrent viewers. Elvish broke MC Stan's record as well. Later in the evening, Abhishek Malhan conducted a live session. And his live got 371K concurrent live viewers. And hence, there must have been fandom war going on between solo stans which would have prompted Abhishek to put an end to it. Well, it has been going on for weeks now. Even Elvish commented 'love you' on his Instagram live. Don't know why fans are fighting between themselves.

Watch the video of Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 here:

Meanwhile, Abhishek Malhan was hospitalised just before the grand finale of the Salman Khan hosted reality web show. Abhishek attended the finale and went back to the hospital. He then left for Delhi with his parents. The YouTuber is recuperating at his home in Delhi. Whilst in the hospital, Abhishek was visited by Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve and Aashika Bhatia. Talking about the live session, Jiya Shankar also commented on it apart from Elvish Yadav. Manisha Rani was also watching the live but did not comment on it.